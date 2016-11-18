Watch Our Livestream Of 'Planet Coaster' Today At 1pm PST

Another Friday is upon us, which means that it’s time for another two-hour livestream session at 1pm PST as I check out a brand new game. This week, it’s Frontier Developments’ Planet Coaster, a new theme park simulator which came out yesterday, November 17.

Planet Coaster allows you to create your dream theme park. You can sculpt the terrain to your liking as well as create rides, shops, and other attractions from scratch. You can also grab content from other players’ parks, which can save you time during the construction. Once the park is running, you’ll have to manage the work staff, visitors, and rides to make your business thrive.

You might know Frontier from its more recent Elite: Dangerous and the subsequent Horizons expansion. However, the company has some experience with theme park games, too. After creating two expansions for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, the studio was tasked to create RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 and two additional expansions for the game. Frontier then brought the game to the original Xbox console in 2003. It seems, then, that Frontier knows its way around the theme park sim genre.

On our livestream later today, we’ll see if Planet Coaster lives up to fans’ expectations. In the meantime, you can check out our preview of the game from Gamescom earlier this year.