PNY Outs The Silent But Deadly GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Just a few short days ahead of Computex 2017, PNY has taken the wraps off of its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC graphics card. (Get it? XLR8? Accelerate? You get it.)

In addition to sporting all the features you've come to expect from GeForce GTX 1080 Ti-based cards, such as 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB GDDR5X, 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, and a 250 TDP, PNY stated that its upcoming flagship graphics card is put through a "rigorous" binning process to make sure each GPU is able to achieve the advertised 1,645MHz boost clock speed.

The cherry on top of the XLR8 cake is the massive triple fan cooler. Under the large red and black shroud, you’ll find three fans pushing air through interlaced aluminum fins bonded to four 6mm nickel-plated copper heatpipes that are attached to a large copper baseplate. The anodized aluminum backplate spans the entire length of the graphics card, adding rigidity and structural strength to prevent it from bending under the weight of the beefy XLR8 cooler.

Surprisingly, the XLR8 triple fan cooler adds just $15 to the price of this graphics card compared to the company's GTX 1080 Ti GPUs that are outfitted with standard blower style coolers.

The PNY GeForce GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC is available now for $725 on the company website.