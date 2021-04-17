Pre-Binned Rocket Lake CPUs Go On Sale: 5.1 GHz Core i9-11900K at $879

As with every generation of Intel processor, Silicon Lottery has started selling pre-binned Intel 11th Generation Rocket Lake chips. These processors are perfect for consumers who don't want to play the silicon lottery and are willing to pay a small premium to get a guaranteed overclock.

Silicon Lottery currently offers pre-binned Core i5-11600K and Core i9-11900K processors. The company has also listed the Core i9-11900KF, but it's seemingly sold out. Silicon Lottery backs its pre-binned parts with a limited one-year warranty that's eligible for a one-time replacement.

The highest-binned Core i9-11900K sells for $879.99, 63.3% over Intel's MSRP. This particular chip offers a 5.1 GHz boost clock across all eight Cypress Cove cores. In comparison to the Core i9-11900K's default specifications, Silicon Lottery's version offers a 6.2% higher all-core boost clock at the expense of a 63.3% premium.

On a different note, the fastest Core i5-11600K in Silicon Lottery's portfolio operates with a 5 GHz all-core boost clock. It represents a 8.7% upgrade but with a 29.8% higher price tag.

Intel 11th Generation Rocket Lake CPU Specifications

Processor Price MSRP Cores / Threads Binned All-Core Boost (GHz) Default All-Core Boost (GHz) Core i9-11900K 5.1 GHz $879.99 $539 8 / 16 5.1 4.8 Core i9-11900K 5.0 GHz $699.99 $539 8 / 16 5.0 4.8 Core i9-11900K 4.9 GHz $619.99 $539 8 / 16 4.9 4.8 Core i5-11600K 5.0 GHz $339.99 $262 6 / 12 5.0 4.6 Core i5-11600K 4.9 GHz $259.99 $262 6 / 12 4.9 4.6 Core i5-11600K 4.8 GHz $249.99 $262 6 / 12 4.8 4.6

However, the odds might not be too bad for consumers that want to take their chances at the silicon lottery. According to Silicon Lottery, 100% of Core i9-11900K samples can hit 4.9 GHz across all cores. Even 73% of the samples got to 5 GHz without hiccups. However, only 29% could do 5.1 GHz.

As for the Core i5-11600K, a 4.8 GHz all-core boost clock was possible on 100% of the samples, while 4.9 GHz was achievable on 81% of the chips. Only the top 17% Core i5-11600K samples managed to peak at 5 GHz though.

There's one missing detail with Silicon Lottery's statistics though, and that's the sample size. Without that value, you can't really assess on the precision of the company's results. At a first glance, the odds do look favorable.

Unlike previous occasions, Silicon Lottery doesn't have any plans to offer its delidding service for Rocket Lake processors. Given the risks that are involve with delidding Rocket Lake chips, it's understandable why Silicon Lottery is hesitant to put Rocket Lake under the knife.