'Prey' Launch Trailer Tells You To Fight The Alien Invasion

In case you forgot, here’s your reminder that Arkane Studios’ Prey is coming out at the end of the week. The studio put out its final video, a launch trailer, in an effort to get fans excited about the upcoming game.

Unlike most sci-fi horror films, in which the characters run and hide from the alien threat, Prey thrusts you in the opposite direction with the intent of taking the aliens, in this case called the Typhons, head-on. You can kill the extraterrestrial creatures with an array of traditional weapons, but you can also use some of their powers at a dangerous cost.

As you make your way through the Talos I space station, you’ll also have to deal with multiple characters that dole out tasks for you. These quests not only help propel you through the main story, they also reveal more about the Typhons and how they appeared aboard the station. You’ll also be presented with choices throughout the game that could have an effect on the later stages of your journey.

If you want more footage from the game, you can check out our latest preview, which features gameplay footage of the Psychotronics area. If you do decide to purchase the game, make sure you check out the hardware requirements, which were released last week.