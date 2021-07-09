Prices for Last-Generation PlayStation, Xbox Consoles Also Skyrocket

PC gamers aren't the only ones dealing with scarce parts. According to Kotaku this week, last-generation gaming consoles are now equally hard to get as the current PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S. That means that the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One X/S consoles are now difficult to source, even though they should be old news.

The report indicated that scarcity is especially present in the U.S., where shoppers at Walmart, Amazon, Target, and GameStop have experienced that stock is close to non-existent.

As anyone who's looked to buy one of the best graphics cards lately knows, if a product is hard to get, its price increases. For example, the 1TB PS4 Slim, which typically retails for $300 is currently listed for up to $430 on Walmart as of writing.

Meanwhile, Sony is struggling to meet demand for the PS5, and the PS4 still hasn't been discontinued.

It's a similar story with the last-gen Xbox. An Xbox One S console usually retailing for less than $300 is at $639 on Amazon as of writing.