Pricing for RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 Aftermarket Cards Revealed on German Retailer Site

Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs are launching soon, with the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 founders edition cards coming out later this month. But don't forget about aftermarket cards from Nvidia's AIB partners. A recent twitter post from @momomo_us revealed full pricing for RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 aftermarket cards from Caseking.de, a German retailer site.



The retailer lists full pricing on several SKUs from Gigabyte, Asus, Zotac INNO3D, PNY and Asus. Only some SKUs from each manufacturer were listed, with the exception of INNO3D, which has its entire lineup listed.



Here's a look at pricing for each aftermarket card in the listing. For reference in Europe, the RTX 3080 Founders Edition costs $710 and $1531 for the RTX 3090.



All prices have been converted from German to USD currency:

Aftermarket RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 Pricing From German Retailer Make & Model: Price: Zotac GAMING RTX 3090 Trinity $1694.73 Zotac GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity $795.11 Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC $776.01 Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC $747.97 Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC $1617.00 Gigabyte RTX 3090 Eagle OC $1583.87 INNO3D RTX 3080 iChill X4 $769.63 INNO3D RTX 3080 iChill X3 $759.44 INNO3D RTX 3080 Twin X2 $751.80 INNO3D RTX 3090 iChill X4 $1578.78 INNO3D RTX 3090 Gaming X3 $1558.15 INNO3D RTX 3090 iChill X3 $1586.62 PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB $731.74 PNY RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB $1559.66 Asus RTX 3090 TUF Gaming $1611.91 Asus RTX 3080 ROG Strix $795.36 Asus RTX 3080 TUF Gaming $779.38 Asus RTX 3090 ROG Strix $1699.51

The pricing strategy is similar to the last generation cards. Cheaper base model aftermarket graphics cards sit closer to the founders edition pricing, while more exotic offerings like the STRIX and Trinity sit around $100 more than FE pricing. It's interesting to see none of these cards are priced below that the Nvidia Founders Edition cards. For this generation, aftermarket cards are much larger and cooling has been beefed up tremendously, so it makes sense that prices have increased.

There's still no word yet on when AIB partner cards are slated for release. All we know for now is the RTX 3080 will launch September 17th and the RTX 3090 on September 24th. Both are founders edition cards. Hopefully, aftermarket cards will launch in tandem, or soon afterward.