Pro Phoenix Zen 4 Mobile CPU Spotted With RX 570-Level Graphics Performance

A new Twitter post by @BenchLeaks has revealed another upcoming AMD Phoenix mobile CPU in the Geekbench browser. This time it's a professional variant in the 7040 Phoenix class of Ryzen mobile chips: the Ryzen 7 Pro 7840HS, which has eight cores and a 5 GHz boost clock. The Geekbench 5 results show particularly impressive performance from the chip's integrated Radeon 780M graphics engine, with compute performance comparable to mid-range desktop GPU hardware from several years ago.

The Geekbench 5 listing shows an OpenCL benchmark score of 34,490 for the Ryzen 7 Pro 7840HS and its associated Radeon 780M iGP. This level of performance puts the 780M in the same ballpark as the desktop Radeon RX 480/RX 570 from a few years back. The RX 570 for example scored 34,460 on OpenCL — 40 points worse than the new Ryzen chip.

This is an impressive performance from an integrated graphics processor. Of course, it's from Geekbench and OpenCL testing, which means it may or may not correlate with actual gaming performance. If the 780M can demonstrate the same performance in gaming, it will basically compete with entry-level GPUs like the GTX 1650 Ti mobile (at its lowest power consumption level). But, as always, take these results with a grain of salt. For more details, check out our previous coverage of the Radeon 780M, including its rumored performance gains over the Radeon 680M.

The full specs from Geekbench show us that the Ryzen 7 Pro 7840HS is housed inside an HP ZBook Firefly 14' G10 Mobile Workstation laptop. The chip itself features eight cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.8 GHz, and a boost clock somewhere around 5 GHz. Cache capacities include 32KB of L1 cache, 1MB of L2 cache, and an unknown amount of L3 cache. Memory sits at 15.28GB for this particular laptop model.

[GB5 GPU] Unknown CPUCPU: AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840HS (8C 16T)Min/Max/Avg: 4877/5062/5049 MHzCodename: PhoenixCPUID: A70F41 (AuthenticAMD)GPU: RadeonAPI: Open CLScore: 34490VRAM: 6.04 GBhttps://t.co/FjKZu47JdyApril 19, 2023 See more

For some reason, the Geekbench 5 results show incorrect specs for the chip's integrated Radeon 780M RDNA 3 graphics processor — showing just 6 CUs and an underwhelming 800 MHz clock speed for the GPU. In reality, AMD says the 780M will come with 12CUs (768 SPs), and a substantially higher (max) clock speed of up to 3 GHz.



While that might not sound like a lot of graphics horsepower, keep in mind that the RX 570 we've compared it with uses an older graphics architecture. It might have 2048 shader cores, but they only clocked at up to 1.2 GHz and each is substantially less potent than the RDNA 3 shaders in the 780M. We're also looking at a chip that uses at most 54W of power for the entire package, whereas the 570 was rated at 150W just for graphics. The previous generation 680M by way of comparison scores around 2,400 in 3DMark Time Spy graphics, while the RX 570 gets about 4,000. In general gaming performance, then, the 780M probably won't quite catch the RX 570, but it's likely to come close.



The Geekbench report only shows the integrated graphics performance and does not reveal single- or multi-core performance from the chip's eight Zen 4 CPU cores. But we can expect the chip to be very fast and efficient thanks to the Zen 4 architecture.

The Ryzen 7040 class of CPUs (codenamed Phoenix) is one of AMD's new high-performance CPU designs for ultra-thin and ultra-light laptops. The series is the most advanced design in AMD's Ryzen 7000 mobile portfolio, featuring TSMC's latest 4nm node, RDNA 3 graphics, and AMD's XDNA AI engine, none of which are present in any other Ryzen 7000 mobile CPU design (including 4075 Dragon Range, 7035 Rembrandt-R, and more).

This new Ryzen 7 7840HS Pro is the first chip in AMD's Phoenix class that we've seen with the Pro moniker attached. This adds AMD's suite of Pro technologies to the CPU, which includes 18 months of software stability, 24 months of planned availability, and enterprise-grade quality assurance, plus additional security technologies. It's essentially AMD's counterpart to Intel's vPro technology.

The latest reports suggest that the Ryzen 7040 chips will arrive later this month.