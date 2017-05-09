New 'Project Cars 2' Trailer Shows McLaren 720s In Action, Pre-Orders Now Live (Updated)

Update: 5/9/2017, 12:18 pm PT: Bandai Namco reached out to us and said that the Limited, Collector's, and Ultra Editions won't be available to fans in the Americas. It will be available only to customers in Europe.



Original article: 5/9/17, 9:40am PT:



A new trailer for Project Cars 2 is up, and it shows off what we now know to be the game’s cover car: the McLaren 720s. In addition to the gameplay video, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios also released details on the game’s pre-order packages.

The trailer, which featured in-game footage, showed the McLaren 720s thundering down the Long Beach Grand Prix street track. As the vehicle makes tight, drifting turns, you can see its disc brakes light up due to hard braking as the car attempts to go around the corners. The video also highlighted the game’s new LiveTrack 3.0 system, which is supposed to accurately simulate a car’s movement in different types of terrain and weather. The first portion of the video showed the track in wet conditions, and as the car raced around the track, the weather turned to overcast and the tarmac eventually dried up, which gave the car more traction as it made the final turns towards the finish line.

If you’re a fan of the game, the standard $60 edition of Project Cars 2 might not be enough for you. That’s where the three other variants of the game come into play. The Limited Edition includes a steelbook cover for the game, a sticker sheet, and a code for the Japanese cars downloadable content. The Collector’s Edition includes the items from the Limited Edition as well as a special Collector’s Edition box, a code for the game’s Season Pass, a 200-page art book, a VIP pass to the game’s esports Live events around the world, and a 1/43 scale die-cast model of the McLaren 720s. The Ultimate Edition is for the die-hard fans who will have to pay a dear price, and there’s only 1,000 copies of this package available for pre-order. Along with the Limited and Collector’s Edition content, it includes a signed poster, a numbered snapback cap, a sketchbook of the McLaren 720s, and a 1/12 scale model of the same car.



If you don’t want to get any of the three packages, the base edition of the game is available for pre-order today. There’s no word yet on pricing or pre-order availability for the Limited, Collector’s, or Ultimate editions. If you want to learn more about Project Cars 2, check out our hands-on preview of the game, which was featured in virtual reality.