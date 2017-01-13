Sony Readying Major PS4 Software Update, Seeking Beta Testers

Sony put out a call for beta testers to help squeeze out the final bugs from the next major PlayStation system software overhaul, which we expect to see later this year.
Sony is preparing to roll out the next iteration of the PlayStation 4 system software and is looking for brave gamers to help weed out the final kinks in the system before releasing the update to everyone. Sony plans to start testing the new update soon and is calling for beta testers to sing up to participate.
Sony didn’t reveal what to expect in the next system software update, but it said an update about the new features is forthcoming on the PlayStation blog. In the meantime, the company pointed out that members of the last beta test were the first gamers to see the PlayStation System Software 4.0 UI refresh, folders feature, and Quick Menu, in what we can only perceive as a hint to coming changes.
The PlayStation system software 4.5 beta test is open to anyone over the age of 18 who has access to an internet connection and holds a valid PlayStation Master Account. Starting today, Sony is accepting registrations for the beta. The company will close registrations once the beta starts, but it didn’t elaborate beyond committing to “early February.”
It still is, especially in the tech/software business world. In the gaming world, there are both full time paid testers and volunteers. The volunteers are looked at as supplemental who may find something or a scenario that wasn't thought of or seen in the core testing group. You can have an in-house team of 50 developer testers and still not be guaranteed of catching every glitch.
I have actually *paid* to be a beta tester (early adopter pre-release Steam game purchase) in both Project Cars and DiRT Rally. Spent over a year with each game playing them and reporting issues before they went gold and were released for retail sale. The way I looked at it was that I got a fully working game at release after the final version update for half the cost of the retail version. Another bonus perk was already having lot of experience and giving online n00bs hints to help them become better and more competitive faster.
No....that's why I stated "final version update" before being released. There were regular updates and enhancements/patches throughout the pre-release period. Most of these were from our advice and input. Some small (steering wheel fixes), some huge (additional tracks, cars). If I remember correctly, PCars when I jumped on board was an 8GB download. At release it was 20GB, and now it's at 25GB.