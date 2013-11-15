Trending

Some People Are Smashing Their PS4s Right After Purchase

By Console Gaming 

This is why we can't have nice things.

Sony's PS4 just launched at midnight last night, and a lot of people waited in line to make sure they got a console on day one. While poking around on YouTube for launch night videos, we came across multiple clips of people smashing their PS4's right outside the store that sold them their new console.

If you didn't manage to get one, don't watch the videos below. It's not worth the rage. Heck, even if you did get one or don't want one, you might not want to watch them. Unless you find wastefulness and buckets of crazy really appealing. Then go ahead. So far we've only found three people (though, in true YouTube fashion, each one has been uploaded numerous times). Is there more? Is this a thing? What is motivating people to smash their $400 console minutes after they buy it? We're confused. Although we kind of admire those risking injury to sneak in and grab the removable hard drives from the rubble.

Luckily, the PlayStation 4 is really easy to fix... though something tells us that these are beyond repair.

157 Comments Comment from the forums
  • donovands 15 November 2013 21:06
    Idiots.
    Reply
  • Damon Palovaara 15 November 2013 21:10
    People do crazy things. Probably a bunch of publicity stunts
    Reply
  • ingtar33 15 November 2013 21:11
    it must be nice to have $400+ of disposable income to waste like that.
    Reply
  • bochica 15 November 2013 21:12
    Look mom! I'm on the tubes!
    Reply
  • takeshi7 15 November 2013 21:16
    They've been doing this with new consoles for a while now. I remember watching people smashing PS3s and Xbox 360s when they came out.
    Reply
  • spartanmk2 15 November 2013 21:20
    Cant wait for the Xbox version.
    Reply
  • spectrewind 15 November 2013 21:20
    15 minutes of fame reduced to 2 minutes?
    Buy-in price? The cost of a gaming console...
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 15 November 2013 21:22
    And they did this with the PS3 launch why is this news?
    Reply
  • deadbc77 15 November 2013 21:23
    I would grab those 500gb HDD's
    Reply
  • m32 15 November 2013 21:26
    Good for them to have the balls to smash it. It wasn't an wise investment but people can do whatever they want to with their money.

    How many people had a thought like this? "I could've bought an R9 290 (or favorite GC) with that!"
    Reply