Here's What the Sony PS5 Could Look Like

Dutch publication LetsGoDigital has cooked up some renders of what the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) might end up looking like. The images draw their inspiration from a patent that Sony reportedly filed with the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) and, subsequently, with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Yusuhiro Ootori, Sony's Technical Director, filed the Brazilian patent for the unnamed "electronic device." This suggests that the patent is for the PS5 because Ootori is the same person responsible for filing the patent for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) as well. Additionally, the new device is classified as Class 14.02, which is the same category that was granted to the PS4.

Matthew Stott, Senior Artist at Codemasters, a UK game publisher, had seemingly confirmed that the illustration depicts the PS5 development kit, tweeting, "its a dev kit we have some in the office." Curiously, Stott deleted his Twitter account shortly afterwards.

Sony's history has taught us that development kits are usually hard on the eyes, and some past kits have looked nothing like the final retail product. However, the particular design for the alleged PS5 development kit does look rather elaborate, and we wouldn't be surprised one bit if some of the elements do make it to the final design. LetsGoDigital's latest renders certainly help bring the black-and-white illustration to life.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The supposed PS5 development kit boasts a futuristic design with lots of air ventilation openings. There's a large V shape in the middle of the device, perhaps a nod to the Roman numeral for five. LetsGoDigital's depiction features a front panel with five touch buttons, a large power button and what appears to be five USB 3.0 ports. The Dutch media even slapped some blue LED lighting on the device to add some spice to the design.

Sony has been keeping a tight lip on the PS5. Officially, Sony revealed that the next-generation console will employ a custom, third-generation AMD Ryzen processor with Navi graphics, meaning it's most likely an APU (accelerated processing unit). The rumored chip, which has been labeled Gonzalo, reportedly sports eight Zen 2 cores. The most recent leaked sample showed the chip running with a 1.6 GHz base clock and 3.2 GHz boost clock. It's expected to carry a Navi 10 Lite graphics solution that operates at 1,800 MHz.

Mark Cerny, a lead system architect at Sony, has confirmed that we won't see the PS5 in 2019. Sony will host a PlayStation Meeting 2020 on February 12, 2020. The company could take that opportunity to reveal the PS5; although, we wouldn't expect the console to hit shelves until a few months later.