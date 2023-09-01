Radeon RX 7800 XT Challenges GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Leaked Benchmark Score

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card will certainly outperform its direct predecessor, but it will unlikely match the performance of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 7080 Ti or AMD's own Radeon RX 6900 XT if 3DMark Time Spy benchmark scores leaked by well-known hardware leaker @kopite7kimi are correct.

According to the leak, AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT scores around 19,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy, which puts it comfortably above AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT (17,000 ~ 25,000, depending on the system configuration) and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 (16,400 ~ 21,000, depending on setup), and these are some of the best graphics cards that are out there.

Since AMD positions its Radeon RX 7800 XT against Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070, 19,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy is a good result. Meanwhile, it certainly is not enough to successfully compete against Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (20,400 ~ 26,000, depending on config) if the leaked number is accurate, but this is a substantially more expensive product.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Time Spy Score (avg | max) GPU Cores RT Cores Memory Memory Bus Memory Bandwidth (GB/s) TDP (W) MSRP at Launch GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 20437 ~ 25898 7,680 60 12GB GDDR6X 192 bit 504 285 $799 Radeon RX 6800 XT 19,517 4,608 72 16GB GDDR6 256 bit 512 300 $649 Radeon RX 7800 XT 19,000 3,840 60 16GB GDDR6 256 bit 624 263 $499 GeForce RTX 4070 17,840 5,888 46 12GB GDDR6X 192 bit 504 200 $599 Radeon RX 7700 XT 17,000 3,456 54 12GB GDDR6 192 bit 432 245 $449 Radeon RX 6800 16,466 3,840 60 16GB GDDR6 256 bit 512 250 $579 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB 13,355 4,352 34 16GB GDDR6 128 bit 288 165 $499

Just yesterday, @9550pro, another renowned hardware leaker, published the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT's alleged 3DMark Time Spy score. At approximately 17,000 points, the board can easily compete against Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 and AMD's outgoing Radeon RX 6800 XT, which is good as Team Red officially positions the product against Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB.

While AMD has formally introduced its Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards, it never revealed their actual performance scores, which is why hardware leakers who have access to hardware and are not tied with non-disclosure agreements are filling the gaps now. Leaked performance numbers should always be taken with a grain of salt, but for now, they're all we have.

It is important to remember that although we have alleged performance data for pre-production versions of AMD's Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards, we lack information about the testbed configurations and the optimization level of AMD's drivers used to test these GPUs. Furthermore, 3DMark Time Spy is a synthetic benchmark, and performance in it may not reflect performance in real-world games.