AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.1 Ready For 'Ghost Recon Wildlands'

AMD released a new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition update, with day-one compatibility for Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.1 promises up to a 6% performance improvement on an RX 480 8GB graphics card compared to the previous version (17.2.1). The new software also features a new multi-GPU profile for DirectX 11. However, if you thought you were going to fire up your 3- and 4-way AMD CrossFire setup (because lots of people have that) without any problems, think again. The driver’s patch notes list such a setup under the “Known Issues” section, specifically citing multi-GPU performance issues in Ghost Recon Wildlands that cause flickering or (worst case) cause the game to not launch properly.

AMD also fixed a plethora of issues with the latest Crimson ReLive update, including flickering textures in Battlefield 1, various instances of texture and character model flickering in For Honor, stuttering issues in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive when using Radeon Chill, and stuttering in DOTA 2 on some system configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.

The new driver also alleviated some issues with Radeon WattMan, which previously sometimes lost custom fan curve settings after the system hibernated and had display flickering issues or application hangs on some Radeon R9 380 products when users adjusted the WattMan settings.

You can read about the full list of bug fixes, including the lingering bugs still on the to-do list, and download the newest version of Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition at AMD’s website.