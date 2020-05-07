DIY Raspberry Pi Game: Bendy Bar 5000

If you're stuck at home like Reddit user Theworldasiseeitnow, now is a great opportunity to learn a little Python and script a custom game for the Raspberry Pi . Theworldasiseeitnow shared a new Raspberry Pi project this week affectionately dubbed the Bendy Bar 5000.

The game operates using a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4. The player must carefully move a metal ring from one end of the bar to the other without touching it. If the metal ring makes contact with the bar, a buzzer will sound and the round is considered a loss. He also included an LED timer to add a little more pressure.

In the original post, Theworldasiseeitnow shows off the hardware used in the project. Everything is built on top of a Raspberry Pi and connected to a couple of breadboards using a T-Cobbler module. The LED timer is essentially a line of LEDs that turn off one by one as time progresses. They also flash when a loss has occurred.