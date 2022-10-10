DIY Raspberry Pi LapPi 2.0 Laptop Kit Is Coming Soon

SB Components has announced an upcoming crowd funding campaign for a new DIY laptop kit made just for the Raspberry Pi dubbed the LapPi 2.0. This kit is designed to be modular, offering users a variety of built in components with plenty of room for flexibility. Right now information for the laptop is limited but it shows us a few ways the new kit stands out against previous Raspberry Pi PC/laptop kits we’ve reviewed in the past including the CrowPi and Pi Top kits.

👉𝐋𝐚𝐩𝐏𝐢 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐.𝟎 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧!100% DIY Laptop based on @Raspberry_Pi Board, Smooth crisp display, built-in #RaspberryPi Official camera module, and much more...

Users can use any standard Raspberry Pi model with the kit which is useful given how difficult it is to get hold of a new Raspberry Pi right now. This includes models like the Raspberry Pi 4 B or older Raspberry Pi 3B. Raspberry Pi Zero or compute module compatibility should be possible, with a few adapters and breakout connections. While the exact specifications have yet to be confirmed, we’re assuming there is easy access to the GPIO pins via a detachable keyboard and SB Components ensures the kit will work with HATs.

According to SB Components, the kit comes with a 7-inch touchscreen LCD panel with a high resolution. The exact resolution is not specified but we’re guessing the lowest resolution possible for the panel is likely in the 1280 x 800 range based on its size. A higher resolution panel is very likely, 1920 x 1200 is entirely possible for a screen of this size, as demonstrated by Google's Nexus 7 2013.

The crowd funding holding page is a little cryptic around the official Raspberry Pi camera. But according to a tweet the unit comes with an official Raspberry Pi camera.

LapPi 2.0 features built-in speakers, so no extra audio peripherals are necessary for those wanting to watch a movie or play a retro game with the unit.

Being a laptop, it requires a battery and a LiPo pack is more than likely to keep the unit powered while you hack. The battery would require an onboard charge control circuit to keep the cells healthy. Interestingly the tweet also mentions a UPS, which we have to assume is the battery charging circuit kicking in when the power is removed. The LapPi 2.0 hardware is housed inside a custom case that appears to be laser cut acrylic / plexiglass and is offered in five distinct colors. The pieces are held together using machine screws and nuts, similar to Pimoroni's famous range of cases. We have yet to know how strong and rugged the case will be.

If you want to get a closer look at what the new LapPi 2.0 kit has to offer, check out the product page on the official SB Components shop and sign up for notifications to stay in the loop as more details are released. As of writing, it’s not clear when the kit will be available or at what price it will be sold.

Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment, you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.