This Raspberry Pi Cube PC is an All-In-One Experience

This Raspberry Pi cube project is anything but square. Created by maker Syun Ikejima , it features a custom cube-shaped designed, built-in display and a split keyboard.

The split keyboard is exactly what it sounds like. The keys are housed on opposite sides of the cube with the LCD panel positioned in the middle. Each keyboard panel uses a matrix with 4 rows and 6 columns of keys that connect to a Pro Micro board.

(Image credit: Syun Ikejima)

The shell was designed by Ikejima using OpenJsCad and printed using an Ender 3 3D printer. Each panel took around 5 hours to print and was easily assembled using M3 nuts and bolts.

(Image credit: Syun Ikejima)

The PC uses a Raspberry Pi 4 and receives power using a 5V adapter. It consumes around 6 watts when idle, 4 watts when the display is off and maxes out at 8 watts under heavy use. A fan is necessary to keep everything cool, without it the temperature can get up to 70℃.