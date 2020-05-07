Raspberry Pi Smart Mirror Uses AI for Facial Recognition

This Raspberry Pi project takes the smart mirror to the next level with a touchscreen interface and facial recognition software. It was created by Eben Kouao with Smart Builds who dubbed the project Smart Mirror AI—or SMAI for short.

Smart mirrors need plenty of features to really stand out and SMAI is up to the challenge. It uses facial recognition to access individual profiles. You can use the smart mirror to control home appliances, monitor calendar tasks, and tons of other personalized apps. Instead of relying on hand gestures, this mirror accepts input from a touchscreen.

When creating the SMAI project, Kouao built everything on top of a 2 GB Raspberry Pi 4 model B. It's connected to a 32" TV panel and Pi Camera then tucked behind a two-way mirror. It uses a custom interface that can work with major apps like Google Calendar and even Alexa for voice commands.

If you'd like to see more about this project, check out the official Smart Builds website . Kouao provides plenty of information from what hardware he used to a free download of the software so you can check it out yourself. Be sure to visit the Smart Builds site again for future updates.