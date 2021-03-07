StreamPi: The Raspberry Pi Stream Deck App for Online Gamers

Streaming online doesn't have to cost a fortune with DIY systems like StreamPi. Using a Raspberry Pi , you can create a custom stream deck experience totally catered to your streaming needs.

It's a cross-platform, open-source application designed to integrate with common platforms used by streamers, and it's triggered with touchscreen buttons. The StreamPi website lists Samuel Quinones and Debayan Sutradhar as its primary developers.

(Image credit: StreamPi)

The app is currently designed to work with both Linux and Windows machines. Users can program custom functions that work with apps like OBS, Spotify, and recently new additions like Twitter, Command Line, and more. There are also plans in the works to expand support with additional programs like Discord. The Raspberry Pi runs StreamPi and accepts input from the user, which triggers events using any of the supported applications.

It also features themes for the interface that can be changed and customized with a little programming. You can also see the device in action — the team behind the project posted a demo of a Raspberry Pi 4-powered system on Twitter.

To explore this project in-depth, visit the official GitHub for StreamPi.