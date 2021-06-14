AMD-Based Blade 14 Is Razer's First Ryzen Laptop

Razer announced its first AMD-based gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 14, during its E3 keynote. Until now, Razer had been the last major laptop manufacturer that had stuck exclusively with Intel.



Razer is calling the new Blade "the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop." And with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and GPU options ranging from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 up to an RTX 3080 with 8GB of VRAM and a 100W TGP, it could be a strong contender for our best gaming laptops list. But admittedly, 14-inches isn't a very popular size for gaming laptops, which are often 15-inches or larger.

Razer Blade 14 Price $1,799 $2,199 $2,799 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (8GB) Display 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium 2560 x 1440p, 165 Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium 2560 x 1440p, 165 Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Memory 16GB DDR4-3200 (soldered) 16GB DDR4-3200 (soldered) 16GB DDR4-3200 (soldered) Storage 1TB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD Battery 61.6 WHr 61.6 WHr 61.6 WHr Dimensions 12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches / 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm 12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches / 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm 12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches / 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

The company is claiming that, at 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) thin, it is the "thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop." Like Razer's other notebooks, the Blade 14 is milled from CNC aluminum with an anodized finish.

To cool those components, Razer is using vapor chamber cooling and what it calls "touchpoint thermal engineering" to keep commonly-touched surfaces, like the WASD keys, from getting too hot.



There are two display options: a 1920 x 1080 screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, or a 2560 x 1550p panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Both use AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate tearing.



For $1,799, you get an RTX 3060 and the FHD display. $2,199 nets you an RTX 3070 with the QHD screen, and for $2,799, Razer offers the RTX 3080 with the QHD panel. In every version, you get the same Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB of soldered RAM and a 1TB PCie SSD.

Ports include two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.2, an IR camera to log in with Windows Hello, of course, per-key RGB lighting. The design also includes top-firing speakers tuned by THX, which Razer owns.



As of right now, the Blade 14 will be the only laptop in Razer's lineup with an AMD processor. The Blade 15, which still exclusively uses Intel chips, remains the flagship notebook. It's unclear if Razer intends to add the choice of either chip at any point in the future.

Razer is also using E3 to get into the laptop charger market. It announced the Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger (GaN is short for Gallium Nitride) with two USB-C ports at 100W and two USB-A ports at 12W. It weighs just 349 grams (0.77 pounds) and measures 3,2 x 7.7 x 6.2 mm. It will compete with the best USB-C laptop chargers.

The device can charge four devices at a time, including a laptop, though it wouldn't be enough to power the Blade 14 while gaming. The charger also comes with adapters for global travel. It's $179.99 and available for pre-order from Razer.com, Razer stores and other retailers. It's scheduled to ship within 30 days.