Razer’s Stargazer Powered By Intel’s RealSense Camera Captures 720p At 60 FPS

At IDF, our own Seth Colaner spent some time with Razer’s then-unnamed webcam, which was powered by Intel’s RealSense camera technology. At the time it was still considered a product in its beta stages, but now the final version is ready, and the company showed it off at CES under a new name: the Razer Stargazer.

Instead of the RC250 “Falcon Crest” version from IDF, the Stargazer uses the SR300 model of the Intel RealSense camera. For video capture, this means you can stream 720p video at 60 fps. At 1080p, however, you’re still confined to 30 fps. In terms of audio, the Stargazer includes a noise-canceling dual-array mic. Intel’s RealSense camera also works with face and gesture recognition (Razer said the camera can detect up 78 points in the face and 22 points in each hand.). This means that you can use it for the Windows Hello security system in Windows 10, and yet it also ties back to Razer’s push in the VR space with its OSVR program. The webcam also comes with a flexible clip, so you can put it on either a desktop monitor or on your laptop.

For streamers, the main feature of the Stargazer is its Dynamic Background Removal technology, which enables the camera to automatically distinguish between the foreground and background on the feed. This eliminates the need for a green screen background for those who just want to feature their face on Twitch while streaming a game at the same time.

The camera also works as a 3D scanner, so you can scan any object from the real world and bring it to a digital environment. Razer believes that the scanning technology would be most beneficial to game developers, as they could import objects for use in game engines such as Unity, but it could also see some potential in other industries at some point in the future.

The company plans for a release sometime in Q2 2016, with a price tag of $199.99. However, you will need to update your operating system to Windows 10 before you can use it to its full capabilities.

