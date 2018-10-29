Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App Suggests PC Version Exists

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On Friday, Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, leaving PC gamers out in the cold while console players run through adventures in the wild, wild west. But some code in the game's companion app, as first reported by RockstarIntel, has references to a PC version.

The code hints at features including virtual reality support for the Oculus Rift, as well as PC-specific settings like frame limiters, reflection and anti-aliasing, motion blur and auto-connecting to PC services through the companion app.

They include:

PARAM_FrameLimit

PARAM_Oculus

PARAM_fxaa

Of course, none of this guarantees that the adventures of the Van der Linde gang will come to the PC. These could be vestiges of PC development that were later abandoned or simply for some sort of internal testing. But while the original Red Dead Redemption never came to PC, Rockstar's other games have come in time. Grand Theft Auto V, for instance, came out on PC a little over a year-and-a-half after the console versions. However, we're still waiting for Red Dead Online to launch on the systems that can already play the game.

