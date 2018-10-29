Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App Suggests PC Version Exists

On Friday, Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, leaving PC gamers out in the cold while console players run through adventures in the wild, wild west. But some code in the game's companion app, as first reported by RockstarIntel, has references to a PC version.
The code hints at features including virtual reality support for the Oculus Rift, as well as PC-specific settings like frame limiters, reflection and anti-aliasing, motion blur and auto-connecting to PC services through the companion app.
They include:
PARAM_FrameLimit
PARAM_Oculus
PARAM_fxaa
Of course, none of this guarantees that the adventures of the Van der Linde gang will come to the PC. These could be vestiges of PC development that were later abandoned or simply for some sort of internal testing. But while the original Red Dead Redemption never came to PC, Rockstar's other games have come in time. Grand Theft Auto V, for instance, came out on PC a little over a year-and-a-half after the console versions. However, we're still waiting for Red Dead Online to launch on the systems that can already play the game.
If you have thoughts on an eventual PC release of the game, let us know in the comments below.
Xbox One runs two operating systems within a hypervisor; games run within one separate operating system, while apps and the user interface run within a stripped-down version of Microsoft Windows; the original system software was based on Windows 8, but it has since been changed to Windows 10. This architecture allows resources to be allocated specifically to different aspects of the console's functions, including multitasking and Kinect processing, ensuring an "absolute guarantee of performance" for games. Xbox One supports Universal Windows Platform apps, which can be designed to run across Xbox One, Windows 10, and Windows 10 Mobile in synchronization with the Windows platform.
Took me less then 5 minutes to look this up.
https://www.pcgamer.com/red-dead-redemption-shines-on-pc-after-ps3-emulator-rendering-upgrade/
That said, I obviously very much hope it comes to us as a proper PC optimised port (like GTA V) rather than in 5+ years via a dodgy PS4/XBox One emulator.
eh, i've got a load of hours into GTAV Online & so i obviously enjoy it ...but i have to disagree that it's PC-optimization/porting was handled well. it's extremely demanding on all your hardware unless you relax the settings, still zero wheel/joystick support, & keybinding is a nightmare (can't double-bind the same key for different functions, can't leave a function unbound entirely). thx for the RDR emulation info - might give that a go :)
i do hope they bring RDR2 to PC, with a bit more effort this time (so i can drive my horse with a racing wheel! lol, kidding). after GTAV's success i can't see any reason we won't get a port eventually.