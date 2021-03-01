German Retailer Sells Core i7-11700K Stock Before Launch, Benchmarks Arrive

Intel has a new problem on its hands: Reports indicate that German retailer Mindfactory has sold its entire stock of 120 Rocket Lake i7-11700K's to customers well before Rocket Lake's official debut, presumably late this month.

The big sell-off of 'unreleased' Rocket Lake 11700Ks has resulted in many customers benchmarking the chip and sharing their findings online. Plus, a few scalpers (naturally) are selling their own stock of i7-11700K's at inflated prices.

Reports say that Mindfactory was selling its 11700K's for a full three days before they ran out of stock, and employees of the company were told by managers that these Rocket Lake chips could be sold to customers. So it seems this sell-off was fully intentional by Mindfactory HQ.

Hardwareluxx has fully updated its 11700K article with benchmark findings from its forum users who have received the CPU and tested it for themselves. These i7-11700K's were tested in Cinebench R20.

Cinebench R20 Single Threaded Benchmark

Ryzen 9 5950X = 633

Ryzen 7 5800X = 622

Core i7-11700K = 600

Core i9-10900K = 530

Core i7-10700K = 506

Cinebench R20 Multi-Threaded Benchmark

Ryzen 9 5950X = 10146

Ryzen 7 5800X = 6022

Core i9-10900K = 5999

Core i7-11700K = 5749

Core i7-10700K = 4947

If these results are true, then the 11700K is 8% slower than the 5950X in single-threaded tests, and 15% faster than its predecessor the 10700K in the same benchmark.

In the multi-threaded test, the 11700K is almost on par with the i9-10900K, despite the reduced core count, just 4% slower. The 10700K is about 15% slower than its Rocket Lake equivalent, similar to the single-threaded results.

But, these results can vary. We don't know what system specs, BIOS and drivers that were used in these benchmarks. So we'll still have to wait until the official reviews come out for the i7-11700K before we see how these chips really perform.

Still, these 11700Ks are the full-blown production units, not engineering or qualifying samples. So these results are most likely in the same ballpark as the final product with the finalized drivers.

We have yet to hear from Intel regarding the matter or if the tech giant is considering any kind of legal action against Mindfactory for violating NDAs and/or sale dates. But at least for us consumers, we now have a better idea as to how the 11700K will perform.