Revive Adds 'Dirt Rally VR' Support Within One Day Of Release

Dirt Rally VR was added to the Oculus Home storefront, and VR support was added to the Steam client in an update on July 12. Though the game works on Steam, it does not actually support SteamVR and the HTC Vive, and we don’t yet know if Codemasters will support the SteamVR platform in the long run. But if the Vive is your VR HMD of choice, you can still play Dirt Rally in VR.

LibreVR, the team behind Revive, a tool that lets you play Oculus Home content through HTC’s Vive HMD, has already issued an update (version 0.8.5) that adds Dirt Rally support.

The 0.8.5 update also changes the default tracking position from standing to seated. LibreVR said that some games may not work properly this way. The developer suggested editing the Revive section of the SteamVR settings file by adding “DefaultTrackingOrigin” : 1 if you experience problems with some games.

The Revive tool from LibreVR is an open-source application available for free on GitHub.