'Rez Infinite' Now Available On PC, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

Rez Infinite initially came out last year in conjunction with the launch of PlayStation VR, but now it’s available on the PC platform via Steam. Furthermore, virtual reality fans can join in on the action with the HTC Vive or the Oculus Rift.

The port of the 2002 game still features the original five areas along with a new level called Area X. Unlike previous levels, which provided an on-rails experience as you shoot at enemies, you can roam freely around the new area. In terms of visual features, the game is playable at 4K and 60 frames per second. The game supports both the Oculus Touch and Remote, but if you’re playing the non-VR version, you can play it with a controller or the traditional keyboard and mouse combination.

Rez Infinite’s initial cost is $25, but to celebrate its launch on PC and VR platforms, you can buy it at the discounted price of $20 until August 18. For a limited time, you can also get the game’s Digital Deluxe downloadable content for free. It includes 20 desktop wallpapers (which include concept art), avatars, a sample of the game’s soundtrack, and an excerpt from the behind-the-scenes / art book created by iam8bit.



Speaking of which, iam8bit is selling 888 copies of the Rez Infinite Collector’s Edition for $35 that will include a Steam code for the game, a digital download of the music featured in the new level, and a physical cassette tape, which also features the music from Area X.