Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC Delayed, System Specs

Bad news for PC gamers who are waiting patiently for Grand Theft Auto V to arrive; the game has been pushed back to March 24, 2015. The developer said that it needs a few extra weeks to spit-shine the game and run tests to make sure the launch runs smoothly. Given the state of several other new PC games that have hit store shelves over the last several months, the delay in GTAV's launch is actually much appreciated.

"Moving a release date is never a decision we take lightly and is a choice we make only when we know it is in the best interests of the game and our fans," Rockstar reported in a recent blog. "Thanks everyone for your understanding and we assure you these few extra weeks will be worth it when the game does arrive in March."

The blog stated that the PC version of GTAV will be capable of running at 1080p and up to 60 frames per second. 4K resolution will also be supported, as well as configurations using three monitors. The PC version will even have support for Nvidia 3D Vision, which will be capable of running 3D visuals on three displays.

On the minimum requirements front, customers will need at the very least a quad-core Intel Core 2 Q6600 running at 2.40 GHz or a quad-core AMD Phenom 9850 running at 2.5 GHz. For the GPU, players will need at least an Nvidia GeForce 9800 GT (1 GB) or an AMD Radeon HD 4870 (1 GB). Other requirements include 4 GB of RAM, 65 GB of HDD space, a DVD drive, a DirectX 10 compatible sound card, and the 64-bit version of Windows Vista Service Pack 2, at the very least.

The recommended specifications show that PC gamers will need a quad-core Intel Core i5-3470 processor clocked at 3.2 GHz or an eight-core AMD X8 FX-8350 clocked at 4 GHz. For the GPU, customers will need at least the Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) or the AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB). Other requirements include 8 GB of RAM, 65 GB of hard drive space, a DVD drive, a DirectX 10 compatible sound card, and at least the 64-bit version of Windows 7 Service Pack 1.

"GTA Online for PC, which will support up to 30 players, will launch alongside GTAV for PC and will include GTA Online Heists," the blog stated. "Online Heists for consoles will be launching in the coming weeks ahead of the PC launch."

Rockstar's blog also reported that the new Rockstar Editor will be included with GTAV for PC. According to the developer, this set of editing tools will allow gamers to create gameplay clips and upload them to YouTube and Rockstar's "Social Club" website.

UPDATED: The specs now include the RAM requirements.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.