Ryzen 9 5900HS in ROG Flow X13 Shows on Geekbench

A Geekbench 5 score for another Zen 3 based Ryzen mobile processor has leaked for AMD's new Ryzen 9 5900HS in Asus' newly announced ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop. It's a very thin 2-in-1 gaming device with an external GPU dock that features an RTX 3080.

Ryzen 9 5900HS Geekbench 5 Score:



Single-Threaded Score: 1381

Multi-Threaded Score 5897

Core i7-10875H Geekbench 5 Score:

Single-Threaded Score: 1238

Multi-Threaded Score: 5914

The Ryzen 9 5900HS is one of AMD's recently announced 35W parts aimed towards more compact gaming notebooks (like the ROG Flow X13). The 5900HS comes with 8 cores and 16 threads, a base frequency of 3 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.6 GHz. The 35W limit will hinder multi-core boost frequencies, but it's still enough to retain very high single-threaded performance, which is perfect in the gaming, as games are still largely optimized for fewer than 8 cores.



The closest competitor to the ROG Flow X13 -- that we can find on Geekbench 5 -- is the ROG Zephyrus S17, a 17-inch gaming notebook powered by an Intel Core i7-10875H with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a max boost frequency of 5.1GHz.

In the Geekbench 5 scores, the Ryzen 9 5900HS managed an 11% performance lead over the Core i7-10875H in the single-threaded score, even though the 10875H's has a 500M MHz higher boost frequency over the 5900HS. But the Intel part made a comeback in the multi-threaded score and won by 0.2%. The percentage win is so small that it is within margin of error, so we can call the multi-threaded comparison a tie.

For the multi-threaded score, the Core i7 had a bigger advantage over the 5900HS due to the notebook chassis the chip resides in. The Zephyrus S17 is much larger than the ROG Flow X13, allowing the S17 to utilize a larger cooling system and probably a higher power limit for the i7 chip. This may be why the i7 was able to catch up to the more power and thermally constrained Ryzen 9 5900HS in the multi-threaded run.