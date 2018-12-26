Nvidia Mobile RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 Specs Leak on Manufacturer Site

It was only a matter of time before Nvidia released mobile versions of its new RTX cards, but it looks like Taiwanese ODM CJScope has let the cat out of the bag a little early. The company recently posted and then removed spec sheets for two unreleased laptops that list the unannounced Nvidia RTX 2080 MXM, 2070 MXM and 2060 MXM cards as options.



Though the company pulled its listings, thanks to eagle-eyed Redditor eric98k and Google's cache feature, everyone on the Internet can see the leaked information. Of course, it goes without saying, that CJScope's information could be inaccurate and, considering that we haven't heard of this ODM before, we don't know if we can trust its information.





Written in Mandarin Chinese, the two spec sheets are for laptops with the model numbers HX-970 GX and HX-950 GX. As you might guess from the 7s and 5s in their names, these laptops will have 17 and 15-inch screens respectively. According to CJScope, both will be available with a choice of overclocked mobile Nvidia GPUs called the RTX 2080 MXM OC, the RTX 2070 MXM OC and the RTX 2060 MXM OC.



There's no ship date listed for the laptops as a whole, but there's a note saying that the RTX 2060 will come out on January 15th. The company lists the following specs for these cards:

Spec RTX 2080 MXM OC RTX 2070 MXM OC RTX 2060 MXM OC Base Clock 1515 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz Boost Clock 1847 MHz 1740 MHz 1620 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 CUDA Cores 2944 2304 1536 Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps

The specs for these alleged mobile cards align very closely to their non-mobile counterparts, which makes us wonder whether the "MXM" listing here could be just a red herring. The desktop RTX 2080 FE and RTX 2070 FE have almost the same exact specs, except that they list boost clocks of 1,800 and 1,710 MHz respectively. There is no official RTX 2060 yard yet, though rumors abound.



Unsurprisingly, CJScope shows a chart showing that its RTX 2080 OC and RTX 2070 OC cards are faster than some older or non-overclocked Nvidia GPUs.



Interestingly, these laptops are available with a choice of either 65-watt mobile processors or full-powered, 95-watt desktop CPUs such as the Intel Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K. Perhaps it's no surprise then that they weigh a whopping 3.4 kg (7.5 pounds) and 3.9 kg (8.6 pounds) respectively and that they require 330-watt power bricks. The company claims up to 4 hours of battery life with a 92 WHr battery, but if you buy a laptop like this, you probably don't care much about endurance.



We have to take these leaked specs with a grain of salt, particularly since CJScope pulled the pages down. However, everyone expects Nvidia to come out with mobile RTX cards in 2019 so, if the final products are similar to these specs, we wouldn't be at all surprised.