Leaked Benchmarks: Nvidia RTX 2060 is 30 Percent Faster than GTX 1060

Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 2060 has made its first non-official appearance in the hardware world. The latest leak shows a sneak peek of the mid-range Turing graphics card's performance at the 4K resolution.

The Final Fantasy XV benchmark database is becoming a popular place to find unreleased graphics cards. AMD's own Radeon RX 590 graphics card was spotted in the same database long before its official launch. Now, it looks like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 has joined the party.

At this moment, very little is known about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. We don't even know for sure that the logical successor to the GTX 1060 will be sold under the RTX moniker rather than the GTX moniker.

Nvidia hasn't officially unveiled the card, but it will allegedly be based around the TU106 silicon produced by TSMC under the foundry's 12nm FinFET process. Other than that, the GeForce RTX 2060's specifications remain a complete mystery.

Model Score AMD Radeon RX Vega 2,892 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 2,748 AMD Radeon RX Vega 2,704 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 2,589 AMD Radeon RX 590 2,122 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB 1,985

As with all leaks, it's healthy to take the results with just a pinch of salt. The GeForce RTX 2060 used in the Final Fantasy XV benchmark was probably an engineering sample and subject to further tweaks and changes. So, don't jump to conclusions just yet. At the same time, we can't hide the excitement of seeing what it can do compared to the current generation of Nvidia and AMD graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 2060 was reportedly benchmarked at the 3840 x 2160 resolution with the High Quality preset. According to the Final Fantasy XV benchmark scoreboard, the purported GeForce RTX 2060 put in a score of 2,589 points. It's up to 30.43 percent faster than the last-generation GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, which is a pretty big performance jump. The GeForce RTX 2060 even manages to close in on the GeForce GTX 1070 with the latter only being around 6.18 percent faster.

Things get heated when the GeForce RTX 2060 is placed against its AMD rivals. It reportedly performs up to 22 percent faster than AMD's latest Radeon RX 590 graphics card. Nevertheless, the GeForce RTX 2060 falls behind the AMD Radeon RX Vega by 4.44 percent. Unfortunately, the entry doesn't specify whether it's the RX Vega 56 or the RX Vega 64.