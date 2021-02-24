RTX 3060 is Just 10% Faster Than Its Predecessor In Synthetic Tests

The RTX 3060 launch is almost upon us, but we won't have to wait until tomorrow to see benchmarks. Videocardz.com today posted early numbers of how the 3060 runs in synthetic benchmarks like 3DMark and Unigine Superposition. The site attributes these tests to anonymous sources, and although synthetic benchmarks and pre-launch tests can be inaccurate, the results are quite underwhelming.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 will be the company's new mid-range card for the Ampere generation, featuring 3584 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and a $325 MSRP (good luck getting one at that price). The GPU will be launching on February 25th (tomorrow).

GPUs: Fire Strike Extreme Time Spy Extreme Superposition 1080P Extreme RTX 3060 10284 4111 5073 RTX 2060 9050 3810 4370 RTX 2060 Super 10560 4070 5150

We've highlighted some of the benchmarks Videocardz ran above, but overall, the RTX 3060 managed to beat the 2060 by just 10% overall. Some of the synthetic tests like 3DMark Fire Strike have the 3060 beating out its Turing counterpart by 16%, but in others like Time Spy, the results are nearly identical.

However, like with most of these leaks -- performance can be highly skewed due to the use of synthetic benchmarks and the use of a pre-release driver; both of which can significantly alter the card's performance. So take these results with a grain of salt, as it is almost guaranteed that what we're seeing here don't indicate how the card will really perform on launch day, with launch day drivers.

But, if there's a chance these results end up reflecting the 3060's actual power, the 3060 runs the risk of presenting a seriously unappealing value at $325, which is 30% more expensive than the RTX 2060 despite the card giving you just 10% more performance.

Stay tuned for our review of the RTX 3060 tomorrow, where you'll get a more detailed, more accurate overview of where the 3060 sits in performance against the RTX 2060 and the other best GPUs currently on the market.