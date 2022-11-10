Micro Center Prices RTX 4080 Close to RTX 4090's MSRP

Micro Center is the first retailer to showcase prices of Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4080 graphics cards. Prices start at Nvidia's advertised MSRP of $1199, however, most cards easily surpass this, with AIB flagship cards peaking at $1,549.99, which is just $50 less than the RTX 4090's MSRP. Availability of the RTX 4080 Ada LoveLace GPU in both aftermarket and founders edition models will start on November 16th.

Micro Center has 13 RTX 4080 listings in all, from five companies: Asus, PNY, Zotac, Gigabyte and MSI. Gigabyte has the most amount of listings at four, with the Eagle model starting at $1,999.99 and $1,239.99 for the OC version, then jumping up to $1,269.99 for the Gaming variant. The most expensive Gigabyte model sits at $1,349.99 featuring the top-tier Aorus Master version. Unfortunately Gigabyte's Aorus Xtreme model has yet to appear, but expect we expect that version will release soon.

Asus has three MicroCenter listings, featuring two RTX 4080 TUF variants and the flagship RTX 4080 ROG Strix. The first RTX 4080 TUF variant (the non-OC version) starts at $1,199.99, but the second one starts at a substantially higher $1,499.99 featuring a factory overclock. We aren't sure why the prices are so substantial, but if you're in the market for one of these cards, the very minute 100 MHz clock speed improvement is not worth the extra $300 - especially when you can overclock any of these GPUs yourself.

To nobody's surprise, Asus' ROG Strix RTX 4080 with its incredibly massive triple fan cooler design is the most expensive 4080 GPU in MicroCenter's arsenal, sitting at $1,549.99

Like Asus, MSI has three 4080 listings on MicroCenter's website, featuring the MSI RTX 4080 Ventus, Gaming X Trio and Gaming X Trio OC variants. The Ventus is the cheapest model, sitting at $1,279.99. Sitting in the middle is the reference clocked Gaming X Trio at $1,324.99, while the overclocked version sits at $1,399.99.

Zotac has two listings on Micro Center's website, including the Trinity and AMP extreme. The Trinity is priced at $1,199.99, and the AMP Extreme sits at $1,399.99. Strangely Zotac's factory overclocked Trinity OC is not present, but we expect that card to make an appearance sometime soon.

Rounding out the last of the five brands is PNY, with only one RTX 4080 listing on Micro Center's website for now. The model listed is the RTX 4080 XLR 8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB, sitting at $1,199.99.

Coming Really Close to an RTX 4090

The RTX 4080 is going to be a very expensive graphics card, with prices starting well above the quadruple digits and maxing out at just under Nvidia's MSRP for the RTX 4090.



For future RTX 4080 buyers, consider just how far you are from the RTX 4090. If your budget can stretch to $1,500 for a RTX 4080, you may want to consider a RTX 4090 if you can find it near MSRP, which will be noticeably faster card for just $50 more on some models.