Gigabyte Launches RTX 4090 Gaming Box That Plugs Into Your Laptop

Gigabyte has launched a new external graphics box for laptops featuring a liquid-cooled RTX 4090 graphics card. The box is designed to turn thin and light laptops into powerful gaming machines for users who use their laptops on the go and as their gaming battle station. The box features Thunderbolt 3 /4 connectivity for hooking up the GPU to your laptop, as well as additional USB ports and video-out connections.

At the heart of Gigabyte's Aorus Gaming Box is a factory-overclocked liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, that features an Aorus Waterforce 240mm AIO cooling solution cooling the GPU, memory, and power delivery system. The cooling solution sports a large copper base plate for cooling the graphics card components, highly durable FEP tubing, and two 120mm "silent fans" connected to the radiator.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

As a result, the card should have exceptionally good temperatures offering high clock speeds, good overclocking potential, and longevity due to reduced temps. Gigabyte doesn't specify which RTX 4090 model is used in this box, but we suspect it could be a modified Aorus RTX 4090 Xtreme Waterforce for obvious reasons.

The box itself measures 189 x 302 x 172mm and comes in a mature aesthetic paint job, doused in a matte black finish accented by a single Aorus RGB logo on the front of the chassis. For ventilation the box features ventilated top, left, and right side panels that allow air to either escape or exhaust out in and out of the chassis.

Powering the entire box is an 850W power supply, with a 90% efficiency rating, featuring four 8-pin PCIe power plugs. Gigabyte does not suggest that the graphics card is user replaceable, but we suspect it might be, given the fact Gigabyte is going with four 8-pins instead of a native 16-pin power plug on the PSU.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte 4090 box also comes with a decent amount of rear and front I/O, sporting three Displayport 1.4a connections, a single HDMI 2.1a connector, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an ethernet port, and a Thunderbolt 3 port (that is also forward compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 ports). Plus there's an additional USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port in the front. The rear Thunderbolt 3 port features support for up to 100W of power delivery, allowing users to charge their laptop while using the graphics card and its additional connectivity simultaneously.

Gigabyte has not disclosed an MSRP or launch date for its new Aorus RTX 4090 Gaming Box. However, the Gigabyte announcement does say the product has launched, so we should see it here very shortly.