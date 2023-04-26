AMD's RX 7900 XT Is the Second-Best Selling GPU on Amazon, at 17% Off

AMD's RX 7900 XT is gaining traction in the GPU market and has now become the second-best-selling (opens in new tab) graphics card on Amazon, thanks to a 17% discount below MSRP at the time of this writing. This makes AMD's 7900 XT one of the best bargains in the high-end GPU market, as well as one of the Best GPUs in general, with superior value to Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti.

The specific model in question is the XFX RX 7900 XT Speedster MERC310, which is being sold for $787 (opens in new tab). At this price, the 7900 XT undercuts the RTX 4070 Ti by $12, while outperforming it by 9% in rasterized games. It also features 8GB more video memory with a total of 20GB compared to just 12 on the 4070 Ti. This will be important for driving AAA titles at maximum settings and resolutions for years to come.

The card itself is a massive triple-fan, triple slot graphics card, with a length of 13.5 inches. The shroud is painted in a stealthy matte black finish, with silver accents. Clock speeds range from 1775MHz base to a maximum boost frequency of 2535MHz. The card also features two PCIe 8-pin supplementary power connectors, with XFX recommending a 750W PSU at a minimum to run this card.

(Image credit: XFX)

With this killer deal, it's not surprising that AMD is getting a lot of sales with its RX 7900 XT. Nvidia's high prices for its RTX 40 series graphics cards, paired with the underwhelming memory configuration of the 12GB RTX 4070 series, is not an inspiring combination for gamers. The rather low memory capacity is especially concerning since 12GB is the minimum requirement to drive 4K gaming at ultra settings on new 2023 titles, including Resident Evil 4 and The Last of Us Part 1.

To re-iterate, the 7900 XT's performance is excellent for rasterized games, with a 9% lead over the RTX 4070 Ti at 1440P. This sandwiches the 7900 XT's performance in between the RTX 4070 Ti and the much more expensive GeForce RTX 4080, while being cheaper than both those competitors. The only exception to this rule is in RT performance, where the RTX 4070 unsurprisingly yields an 18% lead due to its superior ray tracing hardware. Nvidia also has an advantage in DLSS support, with far more games supporting the super sampling tech compared to AMD's FSR counterpart.

But if Nvidia's fancy tech isn't your cup of tea, or you just don't mind making some sacrifices for superior value, AMD's RX 7900 XT is a killer deal that's hard to pass up for high-refresh esports, native 1440P, and 4K gaming.