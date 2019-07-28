New Third-Gen Ryzen CPUs Listed by EEC: Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 7 3700, Ryzen 5 3500

A recent EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing has revealed a multitude of unannounced third-generation Ryzen desktop processors, which includes the Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 7 3700, Ryzen 5 3500 and three other Ryzen 3000-series Pro chips. As with all preliminary listings, these could merely be placeholders that reflect certain models that AMD may or may not bring to market.
The Ryzen 3000-series family currently consists of six members starting from the Ryzen 5 3600 hexa-core part up to the flagship Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core chip. New evidence has emerged that suggests AMD could capitalize on the Ryzen 3000-series' traction and release a couple more SKUs to fill the price gap. The mainstream line allegedly gets the Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 7 3700 and Ryzen 5 3500.
|SEP (USD)
|Cores / Threads
|TDP (Watts)
|Base Frequency (GHz)
|Boost Frequency (GHz)
|Total Cache (MB)
|PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Processor / Chipset)
|Ryzen 9 3950X
|$749
|16 / 32
|105W
|3.5
|4.7
|72
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 9 3900X
|$499
|12 / 24
|105W
|3.8
|4.6
|70
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 9 3900*
|?
|12 / 24
|65W
|?
|?
|70
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|$399
|8 / 16
|105W
|3.9
|4.5
|36
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|$329
|8 / 16
|65W
|3.6
|4.4
|36
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 7 3700*
|?
|8 / 16
|65W
|?
|?
|36
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|$249
|6 / 12
|95W
|3.8
|4.4
|35
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 5 3600
|$199
|6 / 12
|65W
|3.6
|4.2
|35
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 5 3500*
|?
|6/12
|65W
|?
|?
|16
|24 / 16
*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed
The Ryzen 9 3900 features the same 12-core, 24-thread configuration as the Ryzen 3 3900X. The non-X variant has a 65W TDP (thermal design power) rating, and as a result, the chip will likely come with lower operating clocks. The same could probably be said for the Ryzen 7 3700 eight-core, 16-thread part.
The Ryzen 5 3500, on the other hand, could be the successor to the Ryzen 5 2500X. If so, the processor would only be available to OEMs. The Ryzen 5 3500's specifications remain a mystery as the EEC listing only exposed the chip's 65W TDP. Since even the lowest Ryzen 3000-series part has six cores and 12 threads, the Ryzen 5 3500 could arrive with the same core and thread count.
|SEP (USD)
|Cores / Threads
|TDP (Watts)
|Base Frequency (GHz)
|Boost Frequency (GHz)
|Total Cache (MB)
|PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Processor / Chipset)
|Ryzen 9 Pro 3900
|?
|12 / 24
|65W
|?
|?
|70
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 7 Pro 3700*
|?
|8 / 16
|65W
|?
|?
|36
|24 / 16
|Ryzen 5 Pro 3600*
|?
|6 / 12
|65W
|?
|?
|35
|24 / 16
*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed
When it comes to the Pro line, AMD has reserved names for the Ryzen 9 Pro 3900, Ryzen 7 Pro 3700 and Ryzen 5 Pro 3600. The chipmaker might add more later on, but for now, it appears that business users have three options. Considering that Ryzen 3000-series Pro and non-Pro models have identical TDP, it's reasonable to expect them to perform the same.
The 3700 would be a welcome addition as well, since there's currently a relatively large price rift between the Ryzen 3600 and 3700X.
The 3500 is the odd bird in here. Four core or otherwice cut down version?
All in all if it is four core it we be super usefull in budget builds! Not for modern Gaming, but older games would run very well indeed when overclocked and below 3600 price point with same ips advancements. It can be really good indeed...
if it has that suggested cache cut, harder to say. I still Expect less cores but who knows.
i am curious, not that I would OC anything, the last time I tried a few decades ago i fried the mobo... lol, never tried since, I just buy faster hardware and don't worry about it.
Most reviewers who have compared the 3600 with the 3600X have found that both already perform about the same (within 3% in most cases) so paying $50 (25%) extra for the 3600X makes very little sense. AMD should drop the 3600X's price to $20 above the 3600 mainly for the upgraded HSF and call it a day.
It behaves better than OC-ed as it clocks down when idling, saving the thermal headroom for time you need it. Unless you have overkill cooling, this is more desirable than OC.
About 3600 vs 3600X its just cooler (I agree a pricey one for $50), If you plan on using aftermarket one, those 2 chips are almost identical.