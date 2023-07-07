Sabrent Rocket Prototype Gen 5 SSD Hits 14 GBps, Could Be World's Fastest

When Sabrent earlier this year announced plans to build a PCIe Gen5 SSD with a read speed of 14 GB/s, we were impressed. Today Sabrent sent out a screenshot with proof that its upcoming Rocket X5 can achieve such a level of performance and even said that it is working to achieve even higher speeds to topple the best SSDs currently available.

Sabrent's Rocket X5 can hit sequential read speeds of 14,179 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 12,280 MB/s in CrystalDiskMark. As for random performance, Sabrent's prototype drive can hit 1.56 million 4K read IOPS and 1.669 4K write IOPS, comparable to high-end enterprise-grade SSDs.

Speaking of enterprise-grade SSDs, we are talking about Samsung's PM1743 PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD, which achieved approximately 13.8 GB/s throughput with Intel's Alder Lake processor in the IOMeter benchmark in late 2021. Apparently, Sabrent can reach even higher speeds with its Phison PS5026-E26-based drive, albeit by using very fast 3D TLC NAND with at least 2400 MT/s interface.

(Image credit: Sabrent)

"The new Rocket X5 is still in the tunning process, and we expect performance to improve even better," a statement by Sabrent reads. "This still needs to be a finished product, but we are moving forward with the tech we have at hand now. To name a few items, many things can change, including the name and label and the heat sink. As we work with Phison very closely, new tech is on the way, and Phison assists us in pushing what we have now to achieve groundbreaking results."

Sabrent said it had conducted experiments with various thermal solutions aimed at keeping these extreme drives cool. The company indicated that the current thermal solution is specifically tailored to cool these next-gen SSDs efficiently, and its fan does not produce any high-frequency noise.

"Stay tuned to Sabrent for news on our other top-performing products as we approach the release," the company said. "Our test lab is very busy these days with many new groundbreaking products we will release soon."