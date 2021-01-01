Samsung 870 EVO Incoming? New SATA Drive Likely Landing Soon

German publication has WinFuture reported that Samsung is revamping and reviving the company's EVO series of SSDs. The South Korean giant is on the verge of announcing the new Samsung 870 EVO lineup.

The Samsung 870 EVO, which is reportedly listed at several European and North American retailers, will arrive in the common 2.5-inch form factor and rely on the standard SATA III interface. It's unclear if Samsung will offer the SSD in mSATA and M.2 2280 flavors like the company has done in the past.

The exact model of the SSD controller and NAND chips inside the Samsung 870 EVO remains an enigma for now. If the drive is anything like its predecessor, the Samsung 860 EVO, we could potentially see the use of TLC (triple-level cell) memory -- or as Samsung likes to call it, 3-bit MLC (multi-level cell) V-NAND.

Samsung 870 Evo Specifications

Product Form Factor Capacity Sequential Read (MBps) Sequential Write (MBps) Random Read (IOPS) Random Write (IOPS) Endurance (TBW) Warranty Samsung 870 Evo 2.5 inch 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Up to 560 Up to 530 ? ? Up to 2,400 5 Years Samsung 860 Evo 2.5 inch, mSATA, M.2 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Up to 550 Up to 520 Up to 98,000 Up to 90,000 Up to 2,400 5 Years Samsung 850 Evo 2.5 inch, mSATA, M.2 120GB, 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Up to 540 Up to 520 Up to 98,000 Up to 90,000 Up to 300 5 Years Samsung 840 Evo 2.5 inch 120GB, 250GB, 500GB, 750GB, 1TB Up to 410 Up to 520 Up to 98,000 Up to 90,000 N/A 3 Years

Capacity-wise, the Samsung 870 Evo won't come with any surprises. According to WinFuture, Samsung will offer the drive in five primary capacities: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. This was to be expected since Samsung hasn't offered a 120GB EVO drive since the 850 EVO days.

The Samsung 870 Evo reportedly delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 560 MBps and 530 MBps, respectively. This represents a minor performance improvement (10 MBps) over the previous Samsung 860 EVO lineup.That's not surprising since the Samsung 870 EVO, like its antecessors, is constricted to the SATA III interface. The drive's random performance is unknown at the moment.

Image 1 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 2 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 3 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 4 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 5 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 6 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 7 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 8 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 9 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 10 of 10 Samsung 870 Evo (Image credit: WinFuture)

The Samsung 870 EVO could also just be a humble refresh of the Samsung 860 Evo if WinFuture's information on the drive's endurance is accurate. The 4TB variant is purportedly rated for 2,400 TBW (terabytes written), which is the same rating for the Samsung 860 Evo 4TB model. Samsung will likely back the SSD up with the company's usual limited five-year warranty.

In regards to pricing, the Samsung 870 EVO allegedly retails for between 70 and 450 euros (~$85 to $548), depending on the capacity. The German news outlet didn't specify where it saw the pricing though, so it's impossible for us to guess which VAT (value-added tax) rate to use in our calculations. For reference, the Samsung 860 EVO 250GB and 4TB costs $44.99 and $499.99 in the U.S.