Samsung's New LPDDR4 Mobile RAM Twice As Fast As Mainstream PC DDR3

Samsung announced that it has started mass production of industry's first 8-Gigabit LPDDR4 RAM, which is the new standard of low power double data rate memory. The new memory packages will be built on Samsung's cutting edge 20nm process.

"By initiating production of the 20nm 8 Gb LPDDR4, which is even faster than the DRAM for PCs and servers and consumes much less energy, we are contributing to the timely launch of UHD, large-screen flagship mobile devices," said Joo Sun Choi, Executive Vice President of Memory Sales and Marketing at Samsung Electronics. "As this major advancement in mobile memory demonstrates, we will continue to closely collaborate with global mobile device manufacturers to optimize DRAM solutions, making them suitable for next-generation mobile OS environments."

The new mobile RAM will be more suited for 4k video recording and continuous shooting of 20MP or higher resolution images, thanks to its larger bandwidth. Samsung's LPDDR4 has an I/O data rate of 3,200 Mbps, which is twice as much as the DDR3 RAM that's used in desktop PCs.

The new LPDDR4 memory is also more energy efficient, using up to 40 percent less power than an LPDDR3 module with the same amount of RAM. Samsung's proprietary low-voltage swing-terminated logic (LVSTL) technology for its I/O signaling allows further energy savings for high-frequency operations.

Samsung has already begun providing 2 GB and 3 GB packages of 8 Gb and 6 Gb LPDDR4 RAM to its OEM customers,while the 4 GB packages will be available to them early in 2015.

It's possible we won't see all the new smartphone flagships coming out this spring with 4 GB of 8 Gb LPDDR4 RAM, but at least some of them should have it. The most likely candidate for the 4 GB LPDDR4 package is the Galaxy S6, Samsung's own smartphone. The Snapdragon 810 that's supposed to arrive in the U.S. version of the Galaxy S6 already supports LPDDR4.

