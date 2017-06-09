Samsung Has Three New Curved Q-Dot HDR Gaming Displays Available For Pre-Order

Samsung released three new High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming displays featuring quantum-dot technology, fast refresh rates, and high resolutions.
Samsung’s trio of displays join a growing market of high-resolution quantum-dot monitors designed for gaming. The Samsung C49HG90, C27HG70, and C32HG70 all feature a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, in addition to an 1800R curvature and a USB 3.0 hub (two ports). They can achieve 95% of the DCI-P3 color standard (or 125% of the sRGB color gamut), and are also among the first (if not the first) gaming monitors to feature Radeon FreeSync 2, AMD’s next-gen variable refresh rate technology.
The new displays' model names offer a hint at their other features. The C49HG90 has a 49” 3840 x 1080 (32:9 aspect ratio) screen, whereas the C27HG70 and C32HG70 feature a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (16:9) and are 27” and 32” in size, respectively. The CHG70 models sport a DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs; the CHG90s feature the same connections, in addition to a mini-DisplayPort interface.
The C49HG90 is available for pre-order from Amazon for $1,500. The C32HG70 is exclusive to Newegg for $700, and the C27HG70 can be pre-ordered from Samsung’s website for $600.
The curved screen seems to make 50" feel like a 40" flat panel. I'm thinking of going with a 50" curved monitor.
it would be a perfect upgrade from my 32" hp omen
these panels dont exist?
the ones in the article are c32hg70 and c27hg70, and they looked fantastic
With these monitors and other releases, it looks like I'll be waiting until 2018, or possibly forever.
I'm also waiting for G-Sync / > 60Hz 4K myself, though it may be a while since even 1440p is tough to maintain at 144Hz+ presently.
Still, the thought of 4K with 144Hz / G-Sync makes me :pt1cable: