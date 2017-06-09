Trending

Samsung Has Three New Curved Q-Dot HDR Gaming Displays Available For Pre-Order

By Gaming 

Samsung released three new High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming displays featuring quantum-dot technology, fast refresh rates, and high resolutions.  

Samsung’s trio of displays join a growing market of high-resolution quantum-dot monitors designed for gaming. The Samsung C49HG90, C27HG70, and C32HG70 all feature a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, in addition to an 1800R curvature and a USB 3.0 hub (two ports). They can achieve 95% of the DCI-P3 color standard (or 125% of the sRGB color gamut), and are also among the first (if not the first) gaming monitors to feature Radeon FreeSync 2, AMD’s next-gen variable refresh rate technology.

The new displays' model names offer a hint at their other features. The C49HG90 has a 49” 3840 x 1080 (32:9 aspect ratio) screen, whereas the C27HG70 and C32HG70 feature a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (16:9) and are 27” and 32” in size, respectively. The CHG70 models sport a DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs; the CHG90s feature the same connections, in addition to a mini-DisplayPort interface.

The C49HG90 is available for pre-order from Amazon for $1,500. The C32HG70 is exclusive to Newegg for $700, and the C27HG70 can be pre-ordered from Samsung’s website for $600.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BadBoyGreek 09 June 2017 15:36
    A 49 inch, 144 Hz gaming display? I need this... now!
  • truerock 09 June 2017 15:44
    I am planning on upgrading my 1080p desktop PC that I built in 2012 at some point in the near future. I plan on building a 3804x2160p 120Hz desktop PC. I've been trying to decide on screen size. I currently have a 27" monitor - but, that would obviously be too small for 3840x2160p. I have been looking at TVs trying to get a feel of what would work and 40" seems about right - but, I looked at a 50" curved TV and that seemed to also be about right.
    The curved screen seems to make 50" feel like a 40" flat panel. I'm thinking of going with a 50" curved monitor.
  • voodoochicken 09 June 2017 15:45
    I'm not sold, but at least they don't have gaudy "gaming stylings"
  • eklipz330 09 June 2017 16:09
    that 32" looks mighty fine... seeing how last years models plummeted in price before this was announced, i might play the waiting game

    it would be a perfect upgrade from my 32" hp omen
  • costeakai 09 June 2017 16:23
    i have samsung suhd tv 49ks, in gaming mode, and is ok for windows 10 , in 4k resolution.
  • bigdragon 09 June 2017 16:44
    Still waiting on the C32HG75 and C27HG75 here. Hoping Samsung talks about them soon and doesn't price them absurdly.
  • eklipz330 09 June 2017 17:01
    19795903 said:
    Still waiting on the C32HG75 and C27HG75 here. Hoping Samsung talks about them soon and doesn't price them absurdly.

    these panels dont exist?

    the ones in the article are c32hg70 and c27hg70, and they looked fantastic
  • Realist9 09 June 2017 17:41
    Still waiting on: 32" or bigger, 4K, G-sync, 120-144 hz. Curved or not, I don't care.

    With these monitors and other releases, it looks like I'll be waiting until 2018, or possibly forever.
  • bigdragon 09 June 2017 17:43
    C32HG75 and C27HG75 are the G-sync equivalents of the C32HG70 and C27HG70 Freesync monitors. They're on a Samsung product road map revealed earlier this year on Reddit.
  • BadBoyGreek 09 June 2017 20:06
    19796120 said:
    Still waiting on: 32" or bigger, 4K, G-sync, 120-144 hz. Curved or not, I don't care.

    With these monitors and other releases, it looks like I'll be waiting until 2018, or possibly forever.

    I'm also waiting for G-Sync / > 60Hz 4K myself, though it may be a while since even 1440p is tough to maintain at 144Hz+ presently.
    Still, the thought of 4K with 144Hz / G-Sync makes me :pt1cable:
