Samsung Has Three New Curved Q-Dot HDR Gaming Displays Available For Pre-Order

Samsung released three new High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming displays featuring quantum-dot technology, fast refresh rates, and high resolutions.

Samsung’s trio of displays join a growing market of high-resolution quantum-dot monitors designed for gaming. The Samsung C49HG90, C27HG70, and C32HG70 all feature a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, in addition to an 1800R curvature and a USB 3.0 hub (two ports). They can achieve 95% of the DCI-P3 color standard (or 125% of the sRGB color gamut), and are also among the first (if not the first) gaming monitors to feature Radeon FreeSync 2, AMD’s next-gen variable refresh rate technology.

The new displays' model names offer a hint at their other features. The C49HG90 has a 49” 3840 x 1080 (32:9 aspect ratio) screen, whereas the C27HG70 and C32HG70 feature a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (16:9) and are 27” and 32” in size, respectively. The CHG70 models sport a DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs; the CHG90s feature the same connections, in addition to a mini-DisplayPort interface.

The C49HG90 is available for pre-order from Amazon for $1,500. The C32HG70 is exclusive to Newegg for $700, and the C27HG70 can be pre-ordered from Samsung’s website for $600.