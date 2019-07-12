SanDisk Expands Extreme Pro NVMe SSD Line to 2TB

As per SanDisk Japan's recent listing, the flash memory manufacturer has expanded its Extreme Pro family of high-performance M.2 NVMe SSDs with a new 2TB drive.

Credit: SanDisk Japan

The Extreme Pro 2TB is an M.2 2280 SSD that respects the NVMe 1.3 protocol and communicates with your system through a standard PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 port. Like its siblings, the drive uses SanDisk's in-house eight-channel, three-core SSD controller and 64-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash memory. SanDisk Japan didn't list the SSD's DRAM capacity. The Extreme Pro 2TB is equipped with SanDisk's latest nCache 3.0 feature, which is a caching technology that reportedly drives up sequential and random performance.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD Specs

Model Product Number Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Random Read

Random Write Endurance Price SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB

SDSSDXPM2-2T00-G25

2TB

3,400 MBps

2,900 MBps

480,000 IOPS

550,000 IOPS 1,200 TBW ? SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB

SDSSDXPM2-1T00-G25

1TB 3,400 MBps

2,800 MBps

500,000 IOPS

400,000 IOPS

600 TBW $449.99 SanDisk Extreme Pro 500GB

SDSSDXPM2-500G-G25

500GB

3,400 MBps

2,500 MBps

410,000 IOPS

330,000 IOPS

300 TBW $229.99

The 2TB drive offers sequential read and write speeds up to 3,400 MBps and 2,900 MBps, respectively. The SSD delivers for 480,000 IOPS random reads and 550,000 IOPS random writes. The 2TB model also has the best endurance of all three models. It's rated for 1,200 TBW (terabytes written) and backed with a limited five-year warranty.

As usual, the Extreme Pro 2TB comes with SanDisk's SSD Dashboard software, which consists of a bunch of useful tools to monitor the SSD's health, performance and other parameters.

SanDisk hasn't listed the Extreme Pro 2TB on its global website yet, so the SSD isn't widely available yet. There's no official word on price either. However, the 1TB model currently sells for $449, so we expect the 2TB model to cost upwards of $600.