SanDisk Expands Extreme Pro NVMe SSD Line to 2TB

by - Source: SanDisk Japan

As per SanDisk Japan's recent listing, the flash memory manufacturer has expanded its Extreme Pro family of high-performance M.2 NVMe SSDs with a new 2TB drive.

The Extreme Pro 2TB is an M.2 2280 SSD that respects the NVMe 1.3 protocol and communicates with your system through a standard PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 port. Like its siblings, the drive uses SanDisk's in-house eight-channel, three-core SSD controller and 64-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash memory. SanDisk Japan didn't list the SSD's DRAM capacity. The Extreme Pro 2TB is equipped with SanDisk's latest nCache 3.0 feature, which is a caching technology that reportedly drives up sequential and random performance.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD Specs

ModelProduct NumberCapacitySequential ReadSequential WriteRandom Read
Random WriteEndurancePrice
SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB
SDSSDXPM2-2T00-G25
2TB
3,400 MBps
2,900 MBps
480,000 IOPS
550,000 IOPS1,200 TBW?
SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB
SDSSDXPM2-1T00-G25
1TB3,400 MBps
2,800 MBps
500,000 IOPS
400,000 IOPS
600 TBW$449.99
SanDisk Extreme Pro 500GB
SDSSDXPM2-500G-G25
500GB
3,400 MBps
2,500 MBps
410,000 IOPS
330,000 IOPS
300 TBW$229.99

The 2TB drive offers sequential read and write speeds up to 3,400 MBps and 2,900 MBps, respectively. The SSD delivers for 480,000 IOPS random reads and 550,000 IOPS random writes. The 2TB model also has the best endurance of all three models. It's rated for 1,200 TBW (terabytes written) and backed with a limited five-year warranty.

As usual, the Extreme Pro 2TB comes with SanDisk's SSD Dashboard software, which consists of a bunch of useful tools to monitor the SSD's health, performance and other parameters.

SanDisk hasn't listed the Extreme Pro 2TB on its global website yet, so the SSD isn't widely available yet. There's no official word on price either. However, the 1TB model currently sells for $449, so we expect the 2TB model to cost upwards of $600.

