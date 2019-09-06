Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT Listed at Amazon France

Amazon France has recently listed the Sapphire's upcoming flagship Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT (11293-03-40G) graphics card.

Credit: Amazon France

The Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT retains a familiar triple-slot cooler as previous Nitro+ models, such as the Nitro+ Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64. According to Amazon France's information, the graphics card measures 11.8 x 5.9 x 3.9 inches (30 x 15 x 10cm) and weighs around 998g (2.2 pounds). The trio of cooling fans are still present on this model. Past Nitro+ graphics cards employed a 80mm fan sandwiched in between two 92mm fans. It's uncertain if the Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT will conserve this configuration. However, the two transparent rings with RGB lighting around the bigger fans seem to have been removed.

Assuming Sapphire didn't make any major changes to the design, there should still be a beefy vapor chamber under the Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT shroud. On previous generations, Sapphire used a combination of three 8mm and five 6mm heat pipes for heat transfer. Being the brand's top dog, the Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT also comes with a matching backplate to provide rigidity and further help heat dissipation.

Sapphire builds its Nitro+ graphics cards with cherry-picked GPUs. We expect the Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT to arrive with very generous factory overclocks, hence the pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors. There are four display outputs on the graphics card. You get two HDMI 2.0b ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.

Price and US Release Date

The Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT popped up on Amazon France with a 479 euro (~$529) price tag. Subtracting France's 20% VAT (Value Added Tax) rate brings the price down to $440. There are mumblings on the street that Sapphire will release the Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT on September 16, but the vendor hasn't confirmed this.

