Sapphire's First Toxic GPU in 5 Years Is To Die For

The last time we saw a Sapphire 'Toxic' card land, it was 2016. There were no GPU shortages nor mining crazes, and we could go out to get beers with friends. But we're living in a different world now, and a new report from VideoCardz comes in showcasing the oh-so-shiny RX 6900 XT Toxic, and what a beauty this card is. With it, not only is Sapphire rising the Toxic name from its ashes, it's upping the ante and slapping an all-in-one liquid cooler onto the card with an absolutely massive 360mm radiator.
We saw similar GPU designs from other manufacturers, but whereas Asus and EVGA's offerings are modern and feature smaller 240mm radiators, there's something about Sapphire's styling that just makes us nostalgic. Maybe it's the name, or the color scheme.
Few Details Yet
At this time, there aren't many details available about this card. We can see from the pictures that it uses an 8+8+6 pin power configuration, and that's about it. No word on clock speeds -- though carrying the Toxic moniker, you can count on this GPU featuring a heavy overclock from the factory on cherry-picked silicon.
No word on pricing, but it's safe to say this won't be a cheap card.
Hoping they do a 6800XT model with a 240mm or 280mm
Cards looks good though and not the cable mess that is the ASUS ROG Strix RX 6900 XT LC
Yeah I agree. I'd much rather do the full loop than have separate loops for CPU and GPU.
Is there a difference between that full loop and the 360 aio for the gpu in terms of temps?
I would say that getting the closed loop on a CPU is one thing, but then getting the closed loop on the GPU would just make things even more cumbersome. Getting a full CPU - GPU block is more expensive but it also means that parts are somewhat easier to replace on the full loop than they are with a closed loop. Also means a ton of extra cables cluttering your system and makes things harder to manage.
Heck yeah, that's a potential buy from me!
Now if only pricing wasn't so retarded right now...
There's no need to do separate loops for cpu and gpu: hybrid gpu + air cooled cpu = win.
Do hybrid on one or the other, not both - I did it for testing purposes - it turned into a royal pain in the butt.