Seagate Nytro 1000 SSDs Arrive With Lossless Data Reduction

Hard-disk drive maker Seagate has expanded its Nytro family of flash storage devices with the two new members in form of the Nytro 1351 and Nytro 1551.

Seagate's long-term NAND supply agreement with Toshiba Memory Corporation is finally starting to bear fruit. The company's new Nytro 1351 and Nytro 1551 enterprise-grade SSDs come equipped with TLC (triple-level cell) 64-layer 3D NAND chips from the Japanese supplier. The Nytro 1000-series SSDs were designed to replace conventional hard drives commonly found in data centers and, as a result, they utilize a standard SATA connection.

The Nytro 1351 and Nytro 1551 will be available in a wide range of capacities ranging between 240GB and 3.8TB. Both SSDs are also identical in performance and offer sequential read and write speeds up to 560MB/s and 535MB/s, respectively. Random access performance is rated at 94,000 IOPS reads and 55,0000 IOPS writes.

However, what really separates the Nytro 1351 and Nytro 1551 from rival SSDs on the market isn't their performance but the incorporation of Seagate's exclusive DuraWrite technology. An SSD's life span and performance degrades over time as more data is written to the sensitive NAND flash memory under the hood. That's where the DuraWrite technology comes into play. DuraWrite is essentially a lossless data reduction technique that compresses data that flows through Seagate's controller. This helps reduce the amount of data that is saved onto the flash memory. Seagate claims that thanks to DuraWrite, the Nytro 1351 and Nytro 1551's random-write performance is 3.5 times higher than other SSDs while also being more power efficient and cost-effective.

The Nytro 1351 has an endurance of 1DWPD (drive writes per day), while the higher-end Nytro 1551 is rated for 3DWPD. Both models come with a variety of Seagate Secure data protection options and backed by a five-year warranty.

Seagate has yet to reveal pricing or availability information for the SSDs.