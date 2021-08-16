EKWB Reveals Second-Generation Thermoelectric Water Block

As noted by TechPowerUp, EK has released its second-generation QuantumX Delta TEC cooling water block, designed to work in conjunction with Intel's Cryo Cooling Technology. The new block is called the QuantumX Delta TEC EVO and brings improvements over the original QuantumX delta block, giving sub-ambient CPU coolers more cooling power and efficiency.

Intel's Cry Cooling Technology was released last year in an effort to bring Comet Lake-S CPUs down to sub-ambient temperatures to increase performance. These coolers use Thermoelectric technology combined with liquid cooling to achieve these low temperatures.

(Image credit: EKWB)

The new QuantumX Delta TEC EVO improves upon the previous design with a new, more powerful TEC plate, allowing for over 50W of additional cooling power. This new TEC plate is also soldered to the bottom of the water block, improving contact and heat dissipation.

The original block was rated for 300W of heat output, so this new block will give you a maximum cooling capacity of 350W, allowing CPU overclocks to be pushed a bit further than before.

Because this block is designed specifically for Intel's Cryo Cooling tech, it is only compatible with Intel 10th gen and 11th gen CPUs, although the previous model has been demonstrated on AMD silicon before.

The new block is currently available at EK's online store for $389.99. If you don't live in the United States, the block is available worldwide at a number of retailers.