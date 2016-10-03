Dust Off Your Big Gun Collection, ‘Serious Sam VR’ Hits Steam October 17

At E3 2016, Croteam and Devolver Digital revealed their plans to bring Samuel “Serious” Stone to virtual reality “this summer.” Croteam didn’t quite finish building the game in time for the summer release, but you won’t have to wait much longer before you can start “wreckin’ faces.” Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope is set to launch on Steam on October 17.

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope is a fast-paced first-person action game set in the universe of Serious Sam. You play as General Samuel “Serious” Stone and are on a mission to save the galaxy from destruction during the first “Mental War.” You’ll battle face to face with new and familiar franchise baddies, and you’ll have an arsenal of weaponry to choose from, such as the quad-rocket launcher and Sam’s famous mini-gun, to help you defeat your foes. At the end of each mission, you’ll find yourself fighting a solo battle against giant boss enemies. You’ll earn in-game currency as you progress through the missions, which you can use to upgrade your weapons and abilities, such a shield to block incoming fire and the ability to dual-wield large weapons.

Unlike the previous entries in the Serious Sam franchise, Serious Sam VR isn't a run-and-gun shooter. Because of the locomotion limitations of the current generation of VR hardware, Croteam built Serious Sam VR as a stationary wave shooter, not an open world FPS shooter. We had a chance to try an early build of the game at E3 this year and found gameplay "fairly tiresome," but we're waiting for the chance to dive into the full game before passing judgement.

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope will be available on Steam on October 17 for $39.99. You’ll need an HTC Vive to play the game, but Croteam said it plans to add support for Oculus Touch upon the controller’s release.