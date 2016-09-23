Mixed Reality Minigun Madness! Croteam Showing Off 'Serious Sam VR' With Working Minigun Accessory

Croteam, the Croatian game development studio behind the Serious Sam run-and-gun first person shooter franchise, is ramping up its marketing campaign for the upcoming VR installment of the not-so-serious game series. Croteam partnered with HTC to showcase the game in mixed reality at the HTC Vive booth during the EGX conference in Birmingham, and the developer brought a treat to spice up the experience.
In mid-August, HTC tweeted an image of a prototype minigun accessory that Croteam was working on at its office. Little did we know, Croteam was building it for a marketing campaign (not unlike the working Nosulus Rift gimmick). And it built more than one. Croteam brought at least two working Vive minigun props to the Vive booth at EGX. A Vive controller stuck in the side barrel the minigun is used to track the prop, but it does feature a few buttons and a trigger on the handle. Croteam even went so far as to motorize the barrel array so that it spins when you fire the gun.
EGX runs from September 22-25. Croteam initially intended to release Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope in the summer, but the developer has yet to announce a launch date. Keep an eye on the game's Steam page for a release announcement.
Something like this where the barrels are virtual, but the handle of the gun is real and gives feedback, would be much more useful.
You don't hold the weight of minigun with your hands, it uses strap system attached to your body for balancing the weight. Hands are used to maintain stability and aim.
Probably least interesting gun to simulate in VR.
What's stopping you?
There are demos for Oculus, Vive and PSVR in many stores now.
Do you not have access to even one of those?
In UK? Not so much. Closest for me requires 150 miles round trip.
The Rift just his store shelves in the UK.
Shouldn't be too long before you see more demos, though, if you live in a rural area you may have problems.
Haven't realized Rift demos already available in UK. https://live.oculus.com one actually reasonably close to where I live.
http://locator.htcvive.com/ Vive demo also got closer , now only 90 miles round trip.
Thanks!
I hope you enjoy the experience!
I visit many elec stores and never ever saw a VR demo!