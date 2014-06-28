Sharkoon's Shark-Force Gaming Mouse is a Bargain

Sharkoon has announced a new budget-oriented gaming mouse that actually looks quite good. The mouse will be known as the SHARK Force gaming mouse that comes with an ergonomic looking design and enough functionality to cater to many gamers.

Regarding tech specs, the mouse comes with a 1600 DPI sensor which can be set at either 600, 1000, or 1600 DPI using the built-in DPI switcher. The mouse also comes with six buttons, which consist of the standard left and right buttons, back and forward buttons, the DPI switcher, and the scroll wheel. Lastly, the mouse comes with a long braided cable and a gold-plated USB plug.

The mouse will be available in a variety of colors, with options that are subtle as well as bright, including one that's bright pink. Pricing for the mouse is set at €10.99, which is a very good bargain.

