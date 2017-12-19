nDreams' Wacky 'Shooty Fruity' Hits Three VR Platforms

Developer nDreams released Shooty Fruity, which combines the job simulation and first-person shooter genres to deliver a wacky, fast-paced, multitasking VR experience

Welcome to your new job at Super Megamart. Your duties include ringing up items that come to you on the conveyer belt and placing them in bags for the customers. Don’t forget to pick a weapon before you leave the break room. You’ll need that to shoot the evil mutant fruit that will try to kill you.

You can dual wield weapons if need be, but if you’re using both hands to shoot, who’s ringing up the food? You have to find the balance between shooting and ringing up items if you want to move up in this world.

Your Shooty Fruity career begins at the store checkout with the day shift, and if you’re good at your job, you can work your way up to the night shift. And the best marksmen get to defend the warehouse out back. Between shifts, remember to make a stop at the breakroom to upgrade your weapons. You start with a pistol, but Super Megamart has an arsenal of automatic weapons and incendiaries to help keep the mutant fruit at bay. Use your earnings to upgrade your loadout to pulverize even more fruit.

Shooty Fruity is a made-for-VR title that supports the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR platforms. The games is available today for $20 on the Oculus Store, Steam, and PlayStation Store.