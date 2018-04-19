Trending

Should I Upgrade to 2nd Gen Ryzen?

By AMD 

Is the Zen+ CPU architecture worth the premium over Zen? We put this survey together to find out!

The next phase in the AMD Zen CPU architecture is now out in the wild. These second-generation Ryzen processors are manufactured using an optimized 12nm LP node, based on what is called the Zen+ architecture. Zen+ promises higher frequencies, more sophisticated multi-core boost rates, and faster memory/caches. In our review, we found that the stock Ryzen 7 2700X "delivers a great performance boost that rivals its overclocked predecessor in every one of our tests." Now, we want to know what you think.

Is the new series of Ryzen 2 Zen+ processors worth the premium over Ryzen Zen? We're conducting this survey to find out what platform you're on and if it's worth it for you to upgrade. We'll be live updating the survey with the latest results, so check back, and check often.

Here's a direct link to the survey.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • psg1john 19 April 2018 19:32
    10-15% better in FPS in games at same clock speeds Then Ryzen 1 after that with 1000mhz clock speed boost over Ryzen 1

    So it slightly faster then Ryzen 1 good buy if you didn't upgrade yet... im waiting 2 more months before I upgrade my 4870k system lol
  • A Stoner 20 April 2018 00:43
    Until I can get a good deal on a graphics card it seems kind of pointless to be upgrading my PC. I have a 980X 6 core that runs at 4ghz. Definitely been wanting to upgrade for a year or so now, but until the crypto lunacy ends or I can snag a card at retail even with it going on, I will sit on the sidelines.
  • mihen 20 April 2018 00:58
    Always best to wait for the early adopters to work out the kinks. Looks good even if you are coming off a Ryzen 1 system. Price is fantastic, performance increase is there, no need to delid.
  • oneblackened 20 April 2018 01:46
    I want to know if it's worth upgrading from a Skylake i7.
  • Kirk1975 20 April 2018 05:11
    I’m still sporting an Intel core i7-6850K overclocked to 4.2 ghz on water. It still does everything I ask of it. If 10 core multithreaded processors break out of the HEDT, and into the mainstream, I will most definitely upgrade. Another thing that might make consider upgrading is if per core performance drastically increases.

    Seeing as Zen+ hangs pretty evenly with Kaby Lake, and sometimes trades blows with Coffee Lake i5’s, I’m not inclined to upgrade. At stock clocks there is sometimes a 15% difference in performance between my 6850K and the 8700K. However the 8700K lacks the PCIE lanes that my 6850K brings to the table.
  • Nintendork 20 April 2018 06:03
    I would say upgrade if you can a nice price for your "old" Ryzen.

    The new ones consumes less with more cpu power and also perform better, if you wanna go to a 1070ti/1080ti the "ipc jump" from lower cache latencies and better boost will help.
  • Nintendork 20 April 2018 06:04
    @PSG1JOHN
    Maybe you will snatch some microcenter cpu+mobo deals.
  • Nintendork 20 April 2018 06:05
    @ONEBLACKENED
    You'll switch to a more lasting platform (new cpu's till 2020 and possible 16core Ryzen 7 in 2020 for the same AM4 socket)
  • Nintendork 20 April 2018 06:06
    @KRK1975 but your 6850K consumes TWICE the equivalent Ryzen 5 2600 Xd.
  • redgarl 20 April 2018 11:55
    It is not Zen 2, it is Zen+
