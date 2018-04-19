Should I Upgrade to 2nd Gen Ryzen?

Is the Zen+ CPU architecture worth the premium over Zen? We put this survey together to find out!
The next phase in the AMD Zen CPU architecture is now out in the wild. These second-generation Ryzen processors are manufactured using an optimized 12nm LP node, based on what is called the Zen+ architecture. Zen+ promises higher frequencies, more sophisticated multi-core boost rates, and faster memory/caches. In our review, we found that the stock Ryzen 7 2700X "delivers a great performance boost that rivals its overclocked predecessor in every one of our tests." Now, we want to know what you think.
Is the new series of Ryzen 2 Zen+ processors worth the premium over Ryzen Zen? We're conducting this survey to find out what platform you're on and if it's worth it for you to upgrade. We'll be live updating the survey with the latest results, so check back, and check often.
Here's a direct link to the survey.
So it slightly faster then Ryzen 1 good buy if you didn't upgrade yet... im waiting 2 more months before I upgrade my 4870k system lol
Seeing as Zen+ hangs pretty evenly with Kaby Lake, and sometimes trades blows with Coffee Lake i5’s, I’m not inclined to upgrade. At stock clocks there is sometimes a 15% difference in performance between my 6850K and the 8700K. However the 8700K lacks the PCIE lanes that my 6850K brings to the table.
The new ones consumes less with more cpu power and also perform better, if you wanna go to a 1070ti/1080ti the "ipc jump" from lower cache latencies and better boost will help.
Maybe you will snatch some microcenter cpu+mobo deals.
You'll switch to a more lasting platform (new cpu's till 2020 and possible 16core Ryzen 7 in 2020 for the same AM4 socket)