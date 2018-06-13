SilverStone Unveils A 2kW PSU, New Chassis And Storage Products

DJI_20180605_102359

We headed to SilverStone's booth at Computex 2018 to get a sneak peek at the products it plans to release this year. SilverStone brought new PSUs meant for cryptocurrency miners and the average PC user alike (surprise!) as well as a pair of new micro-ATX and mini-ITX cases.

As usual we will start with the power supplies. SilverStone teamed up with Enhance Electronics to release a 2kW PSU with 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, which as you probably guessed mostly addresses the mining community. This time we noticed that many companies included (or will include) super strong PSUs in their portfolios. A few years back only a small number of companies had 1.5kW or 1.6kW PSUs because higher capacity ones weren't necessary even by the most heavily equipped desktop PCs. But this all changed as the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, especially the ones that can be mined with normal GPUs instead of specialized ASICs, continued to rise higher and higher.

SilverStone SST-ST2000-PT (220-240V) Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 166.5A 3.5 0.3 Watts 130 1998 17.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 2000

SilverStone SST-ST2000-PT (115-120V) Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 137.5A 3.5 0.3 Watts 130 1650 17.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1650

The ST2000-PT can deliver 2,000W only with 200-240V input, while with 115-120V it is restricted to 1,650W because anything higher would demand more than 15 Amperes from the wall socket, which is the limit for a typical household's electrical infrastructure.

This is the new Strider Platinum unit with model number SST-ST750-PTS, featuring only 125mm depth. This is the smallest 750W PSU, at least until EVGA releases the Super G7 units, which will also have the same depth and up to 1000W capacity and as such will achieve higher power density scores. The ST750-PTS is made by High Power, an OEM with lots of experience in compact platforms.

SilverStone SST-ST750-PTS Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 62.5A 3 0.3 Watts 120 750 15

3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

SilverStone also plans to release a 700W SFX unit called the SX700-PT, which boasts 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency and an amazing 882W per liter power density score. It is fully modular and could likely end up being the ideal choice for compact, but potent, systems.

Here you'll see the LD01 Micro-ATX and LD03 Mini-ITX chassis. You will find much more details on them in the following video, where SilverStone marketing manager Tony Ou describes their features and specifications in detail. In the same video you can also check on the power supplies that we mentioned above, and we also talk about some of the removable storage devices that SilverStone plans to release this year.