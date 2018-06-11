EVGA Touts World's Smallest 1000W PSU, Updated SC15 Laptop

EVGA showed off a new PSU during Computex 2018, the Super G7 with a 1000W capacity. The most impressive thing about this PSU is its extra high power density, since it uses a tiny PCB that somehow manages to deliver 1000W of power. Compared to the SuperNOVA G3 1000W, the G7 model is 17% smaller, and according to EVGA its price will be lower, since the company will be able to save money on transportation costs because of the PSU's smaller size. The release date of the Super G7 models, with capacities ranging from 550W to 1000W, will be sometime in September, according to EVGA. And the company informed us it may also release higher-watt models later on in the year. The manufacturer of these units remains Super Flower, and we are anxious to see how the strongest member of the Super G7 family (so far at least) will perform, since we have never encountered before a 1000W PSU that's only 125mm (4.92 inches) deep.

Because of the over-populated PCB and the 120mm fan, we expect the 1000 G7 to be noisier than the 1000 G3. However, EVGA's press release mentioned that Super Flower tried its best to make this platform as silent as it gets, and the increased efficiency (80 PLUS Platinum) will surely help since it will keep the thermal loads lower than the Gold certified 1000 G3 model. The whole naming scheme will be even more complex though. Previously, all EVGA models starting from the letter "G" had Gold efficiency, so having one G model with Platinum certification will surely create confusion. Finally, as far as noise output is concerned, only when we (or Cybenetics) test this unit, we will be able to say for sure whether it is quieter (or not) than the 1000 G3, and the same goes for the rest of the G7 models.

The photo above shows a 1000W G3 unit on the right and the upcoming 1000 G7 PSU on the left. The new platform uses a special-designed transformer with 40% less volume than previous models, and the PCB is fully loaded with components. Since there was no room for a single bulk cap with enough capacity to allow for a decent hold-up time, Super Flower had to use two bulk caps in parallel instead.

EVGA will also release an SFX-L line (likely in July) which will consist of three members with capacities ranging from 450W to 650W. All will be fully modular and 80 PLUS Gold certified. The OEM for these models is FSP, and the fan will measure 92mm across, in order to keep noise output as low as possible.

FSP is also the manufacturer of the 2000W PSU with model number 2000G+ that EVGA will release soon, aimed mostly miners. EVGA hasn't yet revealed availability and price information for this model.

Getting away from PSUs, users of recent EVGA mainboards will soon see a bios update which will provide two primary new features: a CPU stress test and an automatic overclocking option.

Finally, we took a look at the new version of the SC15 laptop, which is equipped with a 15.6" FHD IPS screen with 144Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC support, as well as a hexa-core Intel Core i7 Coffee Lake processor, as well as an upgrade from GTX1060 graphics, to a GTX1070--both of which are better suited to the high-refresh screen. The top configuration of the SC15 will use a Intel Core i7-8750H CPU (so there will be no option for Core i9 CPUs), which will be supported by a GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card. The thick bezels of the screen are a let down for us, but on the other hand the aluminum chassis looks nice and the build quality is high. We don't have any price or release date information so far for the laptop.