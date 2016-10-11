SilverStone Upgrades ST30SF To V2.0, May Be Using A Different OEM

SilverStone has in its arsenal seven SFX and SFX-LG units, with the most affordable being the ST30SF, which currently has a price tag of $49.99 on Amazon. This might be an entry level unit, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't receive upgrades and fixes. On the contrary, we believe that mainstream products should be the ones gaining the most attention, because they're of great interest to the majority of users who just want something that works well and doesn't cost too much.

With this in mind, SilverStone released the second version (v2.0) of the ST30SF, which is equipped with a larger, quieter 92mm fan. These fans are the largest ones that SFX units can accommodate, and they manage to offer a more silent operation compared to 80mm fans because they're able to push the same amount of air at lower speeds.

More changes in the ST30SF v2.0 model include a lower temperature rating and the removal of the semi-passive operation. The v.2.0 model is rated at 40 ℃ for full power delivery, whereas the original model has a higher temperature rating, at 50 ℃. Moreover, the v2.0 unit has stronger +12V and 5VSB rails, but its minor rails are weaker.

We don't know why SilverStone actually degraded the performance of the v2.0 unit, with the lower temperature rating, but the company said that the v1.0 is suitable for NAS/storage-focused systems or industrial PCs (IPC) because of the increased tolerance to heat and the stronger minor rails, whereas the v2.0 model is better for home and gaming PCs because of the stronger +12V rail and the lower noise output.

Given the significant differences between those two versions, we can safely assume that the new version is based on a different platform, and for that matter it might be provided by another OEM; FSP makes the v1.0 unit. Enhance usually rates its platforms at 40 ℃. Finally, SilverStone hasn't cleared out whether both versions of the ST30SF will co-exist in the market, or if the v.2.0 model will completely replace the older one.

SilverStone ST30SF v1.0 & v2.0Features & Specs Max. DC Output 300 W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Bronze Modular No Form Factor SFX Operating temperature 0 °C ~ 40 °C(v2.0) 10 °C ~ 50 °C (v1.0) Protections Over Current Protection Over Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection (v2.0 only) Under Voltage Protection (v2.0 only) Connectors 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（300mm）1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（400mm）1 x 6-Pin PCIE connector（400mm）3 x SATA connector （300mm / 200mm / 100mm）2 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector （300mm / 200mm） 1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（300mm / 200mm / 200mm） Cooling 92 mm Fan (v2.0) 80 mm Fan (v1.0) Semi-passive operation No (v2.0) Yes (v1.0) Dimensions 125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 100 mm (D) Weight 1.0 kg (v2.0) 0.8 kg (v1.0) Noise Level 18 dBA minimum (v2.0)0 ~ 38 dBA (v1.0) Warranty 3 years Price at time of review (excl. VAT) $49.99

According to SilverStone's official specs, the v1.0 unit doesn't have Over Power Protection (OPP), so we cannot recommend its purchase. The lack of OPP can easily lead to a broken PSU, or even worse--to a burnt PSU/system, under severe conditions. In addition, the absence of UVP means that the PSU won't shut down even under very high loads (for its max rated capacity), where the rails will drop well below the respective minimum-allowed voltage thresholds. Given the upgraded protection features, the stronger +12V rail, and the larger fan, the v2.0 looks to be the clear winner, despite the lower temperature rating.

SilverStone ST30SF V1.0 Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 21 20 22 2.5 0. 5 Watts 103 264 12.5 6 Total Max. Power (W) 300 @ 50 °C

SilverStone ST30SF V2.0 Power Specifications